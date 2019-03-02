Maddy Jablonski, the top scorer in Wisconsin prep girls hockey this season, produced the final goal of the year Saturday afternoon — and the biggest one.
The junior forward scored 2 minutes, 32 seconds into the second overtime to lift Appleton Xavier co-op past Hudson 6-5 in the WIAA state final at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Fox Cities Stars (24-4-0) dug out of a 3-0 hole to beat the Raiders (16-10-2) to win the championship in their first state trip.
Jablonski scored six goals and six assists in five postseason games to bring her season total to 69 points.
McKayla Zilisch forced overtime by scoring her second goal with 11 seconds left in regulation.
Boys
University School of Milwaukee 6,
Neenah co-op 2
The Wildcats (28-2-0) earned their first state title since 2010, getting three goals in the second period to open a 4-0 lead over the Rockets (24-4-2).
Junior Tyler Herzberg scored University School’s first two goals and Blake Carey delivered the next two.
It was the third state title for University School.