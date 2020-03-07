WIAA state girls hockey: Middleton co-op falls to Xavier co-op in title game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But just 34 seconds into the second period, Metro Lynx freshman defender Lauren Johnson took a pass from sophomore Grace Bonnell, stopped on a dime and fed the puck to senior Sydney Raaths on the right wing. Raaths powered in a point-blank shot to make it 2-1.

“I remember getting the pass from LJ and I was on the other side and it was right there for me,” said Raaths, the Metro Lynx scoring leader with 35 goals and 61 points.

A couple of minutes later, though, Johnson was sent to the penalty box for a slashing call against Jablonski. And at 4:05 of the second, Stars senior forward Annika Horman took a crossing pass from Gillard and punched it in for a 3-1 lead.

And at 9:14, the Stars took advantage of another power play, as senior Alaina Schauf scored on an assist from McKayla Zilisch to make it 4-1.

“We got some penalties, and that resulted in us getting into a little bit of a hole in the second,” Raaths said. “I would not say I agreed with all the calls.”

Middleton’s Claire Wischoff scored three minutes later to make it 4-2, on an assist by Lauren Johnson. “I was behind the net and gave it to Kaya (Pelton-Byce), and she gave it right back to me,” Johnson said.