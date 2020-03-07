WIAA state girls hockey: Middleton co-op falls to Xavier co-op in title game

“That’s it. Now here we go,” Mike McKersie thought to himself Saturday afternoon.
In fact, it crossed his mind a couple of times, the thought that the goal his Middleton co-op girls hockey team just scored was going to bust open the floodgates.
But the Appleton Xavier co-op quickly put those thoughts on ice during Saturday’s WIAA state championship game.
The result was a 5-3 victory for the Fox Cities Stars over the Metro Lynx at Veterans Memorial Coliseum — giving Xavier a repeat state championship.
Both times the Metro Lynx drew to within one goal, Xavier came up with answers a few minutes later — with some help from four second-period penalties against the Metro Lynx.
“As soon as we could get some momentum going, they would come back with a power-play goal,” McKersie said after the Metro Lynx (21-4) ended the program’s first-ever trip to state with a runner-up finish. “They always seemed to have an answer for us.”
The Fox Cities Stars (22-7) scored two first-period goals, the first on a breakaway by state player of the year candidate Maddy Jablonski 12 minutes, 38 seconds in.
The next came on an opportunistic shot from the left by sophomore defender Gwen Gillard after a face-off in the Metro Lynx end at 14:40 of the first.
But just 34 seconds into the second period, Metro Lynx freshman defender Lauren Johnson took a pass from sophomore Grace Bonnell, stopped on a dime and fed the puck to senior Sydney Raaths on the right wing. Raaths powered in a point-blank shot to make it 2-1.
“I remember getting the pass from LJ and I was on the other side and it was right there for me,” said Raaths, the Metro Lynx scoring leader with 35 goals and 61 points.
A couple of minutes later, though, Johnson was sent to the penalty box for a slashing call against Jablonski. And at 4:05 of the second, Stars senior forward Annika Horman took a crossing pass from Gillard and punched it in for a 3-1 lead.
And at 9:14, the Stars took advantage of another power play, as senior Alaina Schauf scored on an assist from McKayla Zilisch to make it 4-1.
“We got some penalties, and that resulted in us getting into a little bit of a hole in the second,” Raaths said. “I would not say I agreed with all the calls.”
Middleton’s Claire Wischoff scored three minutes later to make it 4-2, on an assist by Lauren Johnson. “I was behind the net and gave it to Kaya (Pelton-Byce), and she gave it right back to me,” Johnson said.
Early in the third, the Metro Lynx sprang back to life when freshman forward Mia Goetzke scored 2 minutes, 4 seconds into the final period, making it 4-3. But the Stars’ Annika Horman scored at 9:27 to again give her team a two-goal cushion.
“We always seemed to have an answer for them, but not enough to get us back to even,” McKersie said. “When we cut it to one in the second, I thought ‘here we go,’ but then came a power play and they scored. And then the same thing in the third period.”
The Fox Cities Stars played aggressively, especially during the first two periods, and outshot the Metro Lynx, 38-18. Addie Armstrong had 30 saves for Middleton.
“When you’re on defense so much, it’s hard to overcome that and get things rolling back on offense,” McKersie said.