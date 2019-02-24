The Sun Prairie co-operative girls hockey team will play the role of the underdog in its third consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament.
The Cap City Cougars (14-8-2) earned the No. 4 seeding in the four-team field, and will take on the top-seeded Appleton Xavier co-op (22-4-0), known as the Fox Cities Stars, at 10 a.m. Friday in a semifinal game at the Alliant Energy Center.
Coach Jeff Thornton’s Cap City Cougars are making their third consecutive state trip and fourth overall. It’s the Fox Cities Stars’ first state trip under its current co-op alignment, but the former Appleton West co-op won the championship in 2007 and returned to state in 2011.
The Cap City Cougars are open to girls from five area high schools: DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie and Waunakee. The Fox Cities Stars are open to girls from 16 high schools: Appleton East, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, Appleton North, Appleton West, Appleton Xavier, Freedom, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Little Chute, Menasha, Neenah, Neenah St. Mary, New London, Two Rivers and Wrightstown.
The teams met once this season, on Jan. 5, and the Fox Cities Stars rolled to a 7-0 victory, holding the Cap City Cougars to 10 shots on goal. Madelynn Jablonski delivered two goals and an assist for the Stars.
Last year, Sun Prairie lost, 3-1, to the Eau Claire North co-op, 3-1, in the state championship game after a 3-2 overtime victory against the Fond du Lac co-op in the semifinal round.
The Cap City Cougars were ranked ninth in the season’s final WisconsinPrepHockey.net state coaches’ poll. The Xavier co-op was ranked second, but beat the top-ranked Beaver Dam co-op in a sectional final on Saturday.
Junior Zephryn Jager, from Madison La Follette, leads the Cap City Cougars with 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. Sophomore Amanda Bauer, from Waunakee, has 19 goals and nine assists for 28 points.
Friday’s second semifinal will pit the second-seeded Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (20-6-0) against third-seeded Hudson (14-8-2). The D.C. Everest program, known as the Central Wisconsin Storm, was ranked third, and Hudson was ranked seventh.
Winners will advance to Saturday’s 12:10 p.m. championship game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Alliant Energy Center
(Seedings in parentheses)
Friday’s semifinals
10 a.m.: (1) Appleton Xavier co-op (22-4-0) vs (4) Sun Prairie co-op (14-8-2)
Noon: (2) Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (20-6-0) vs (3) Hudson (15-9-2)
Saturday’s final
12:10 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet