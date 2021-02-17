WIAA state boys hockey: Wild and wacky season leads the Verona boys to the same destination

Marshall added that while the players were competing on the club team, they also had an entirely different set of coaches and staff, due to WIAA regulations barring high school coaches from most out-of-season contact with players. After the players made the shift back, Marshall faced the task of jumping onto the moving train, tightening up areas of disorganization and building the group into another potential state qualifier.

While the Wildcats lost three of their first four games during the transition, they gained momentum and extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over Waunakee in a sectional final on Saturday.

For the players, especially seniors, this journey to the state championship had a much deeper meaning. The absence of the locker room as well as other team-associated events took away shared down time and socialization, but affected critical team chemistry.

“You know, the classic team dinners and meals and workouts (turned into) video chats and stuff like that,” Marshall said. "The old stuff was out. It was just ‘Hey, (at least) you get that time on the ice.’ And then you've got to go. There's no locker room and kind of clubhouse feel of team bonding, and that was kind of at a miss.”