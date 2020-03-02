WIAA state boys hockey: Verona goaltender Kaden Grant has been an anchor for the Wildcats

Goaltender Kaden Grant says his Verona boys hockey team is exactly where it wants to be: Back in the WIAA state tournament.

And the rest of the Wildcats program has Grant right where they want him to be: Between the pipes and sharply focused.

“Our No. 1 goal is to win a state championship,” Grant said. “So far, we are right where we want to be as a team.”

The junior cemented his status as one of the state’s top goalies during the state fifth-ranked Wildcats’ 23-4-0 season. So far, Grant has a 22-4 record and a .938 save percentage, saving 529 shots and allowing 1.41 goals per game.

“The next level is looking great,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “Controlling and managing the game between the pipes is going to be the foundation for the future of this program.”

But for Grant, Marshall and the rest of the four-time Big Eight Conference-champion Wildcats, the future starts this weekend. Verona takes on sixth-ranked Chippewa Falls (23-4-0) at 12:15 p.m. Friday in a semifinal of the Division 1 state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.