WIAA state boys hockey: Verona goaltender Kaden Grant has been an anchor for the Wildcats

Goaltender Kaden Grant says his Verona boys hockey team is exactly where it wants to be: Back in the WIAA state tournament.
And the rest of the Wildcats program has Grant right where they want him to be: Between the pipes and sharply focused.
“Our No. 1 goal is to win a state championship,” Grant said. “So far, we are right where we want to be as a team.”
The junior cemented his status as one of the state’s top goalies during the state fifth-ranked Wildcats’ 23-4-0 season. So far, Grant has a 22-4 record and a .938 save percentage, saving 529 shots and allowing 1.41 goals per game.
“The next level is looking great,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “Controlling and managing the game between the pipes is going to be the foundation for the future of this program.”
But for Grant, Marshall and the rest of the four-time Big Eight Conference-champion Wildcats, the future starts this weekend. Verona takes on sixth-ranked Chippewa Falls (23-4-0) at 12:15 p.m. Friday in a semifinal of the Division 1 state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.
Verona outscored its three regional and sectional opponents by a combined 18-5 to earn its third consecutive trip to the state semifinals. It’s been a different type of trip, though: In the last two years, the Wildcats had to win a quarterfinal in the eight-team state field to advance.
This year, the tournament has been split into two divisions of four teams each, so Verona’s win over Madison Edgewood on Saturday sent the Wildcats straight to the semifinals.
“Staying mentally sound and challenging each player daily are some keys to the success we are having this season,” Marshall said. “The state title is the goal, and if we can keep each player level-headed, we can accomplish that goal together.”
You have free articles remaining.
Last year, Verona suffered a 5-0 semifinal loss to University School of Milwaukee, the eventual state champion and this year’s top-seeded state qualifier. That capped Grant’s sophomore year with a save percentage of .910 and 582 saves.
Chippewa Falls, making its first state trip since 1999, will be a bit of an unknown quantity for the Wildcats. That’s nothing new, though — as Grant pointed out when recalling his high point of the season so far.
“The best memory of this season so far was when we beat Green Bay Notre Dame in the (Showdown in) Title Town tournament,” Grant said. “It really propelled us forward.” The Wildcats extended those victories into a 12-game winning streak.
Grant’s natural abilities and quick reflexes show when he’s on the ice. But chemistry also has become a strong part of the Wildcats’ makeup.
“It’s always great to be around those guys,” Grant said. “Everyone has a great attitude and I just look forward to being around those guys every day.”
“Being a part of a team with the high level of chemistry that we have makes the game of hockey a lot more fun to play,” Verona junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens said. “When you know how one another think out on the ice, it is a lot easier to make things click.
“Most of us have been playing together since we started playing hockey and that really correlates to a positive environment at the rink, in the locker room and on the ice. There is nothing that beats that.”
“Staying mentally sound and challenging each player daily are some keys to the success we are having this season,” Marshall said. “The state title is the goal, and if we can keep each player levelheaded, we can accomplish that goal together.”
And with plenty of key players returning, Marshall sees no reason for the team’s state tournament run to end this weekend.
“Next year should be a great time,” said Grant — who will undoubtedly see the interest from schools and minor leagues grow as his senior year arrives.
“He will probably play hockey at the next level,” Marshall said.