It took a goal from a freshman defenseman to lift the University School of Milwaukee boys hockey team into the WIAA state semifinals on Thursday.
Jacob Como broke a 3-3 score with a goal — sending in a soft backhand shot on an assist from Robby Newton — to give the Wildcats a 4-3 victory over the Onalaska co-op in a quarterfinal game at Dane County Coliseum.
The victory lifted the top seeded Wildcats (26-2-0), ranked second, into a semifinal at 4 p.m. today against sixth-ranked Verona.
The Hilltoppers, ranked eighth, got two goals from Will Bryant, including a tying goal on an assist from Max Popp 3 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period.
Robby Newton, Carson Mogush and Ethan Mann also scored for University School, and Patrick Kelly made 22 saves in goal.
Waukesha North co-op 3, Wausau West 2
Goaltender Garrett Larsen was the star of the day for the unranked Wings (17-8-3), breaking a WIAA state tournament single-game record with 52 saves in a victory over the third-ranked Warriors (23-4-1).
The Wings broke a 2-2 score 2 minutes, 46 seconds into the third period on a goal from senior Chad Larsen and rode Larsen’s performance the rest of the way to the victory.
West outshot Waukesha, 54-14. Ty Bailey and Sam Techel scored for the Warriors.
Neenah co-op 4, Hudson 1
The seventh-ranked Rockets (23-3-2) used a 3-1 first period to skate past the two-time defending state champion Raiders (17-11-1) and into a 6:30 semifinal tonight against Waukesha North.
Four players scored for the Neenah co-op, but senior Dillon Fox led the way by providing two assists. Both teams totaled 21 shots on goal, but only junior Harvey Dove found the net for Hudson.