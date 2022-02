WIAA releases girls hockey postseason bracket

The WIAA released the bracket Monday for the 2022 girls hockey tournament.

The teams are divided into four sectionals, with all the Madison-area squads that qualified competing in sectional No. 3.

The Middleton co-op earned a bye through regionals as the top seed. The Sun Prairie co-op has the chance to play at home all postseason until state if No. 7 seed Beaver Dam co-op can upset No. 2 Viroqua in regionals.

This is because No. 3 Sun Prairie is already hosting its first-round game against No. 6 Baraboo co-op, and Sun Prairie Ice Arena has been set as the predetermined location for the sectional final.

The matchups for each sectional are as follows.

Sectional No. 1

Regionals

Thursday, Feb. 17: No. 5 Marshfield co-op at No. 4 Northland Pines co-op, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Rhinelander co-op at No. 3 Superior/Northwestern, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake at No. 2 Hayward co-op, 7:30 p.m.

Sectionals

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 5 Marshfield co-op/No. 4 Northland Pines co-op at No. 1 D.C. Everest co-op, 5 p.m.; No. 6 Rhinelander co-op/No. 3 Superior/Northwestern vs. No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake or No. 2 Hayward co-op, TBD.

Friday, Feb. 25: Sectional championship at Greenheck Fieldhouse, Schofield, 7 p.m.

Sectional No. 2

Regionals

Thursday, Feb. 17: No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op at No. 3 Onalaska co-op, 5 p.m.; No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op at No. 4 Somerset co-op, 7:30 p.m.; No. 7 Black River Falls co-op at No. 2 Hudson, 7:30 p.m.

Sectionals

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op/No. 4 Somerset co-op at No. 1 River Falls co-op, 5 p.m.; No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op/No. 3 Onalaska co-op vs. No. 7 Black River Falls co-op or No. 2 Hudson, TBD.

Friday, Feb. 25: Sectional championship at Chippewa Ice Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Sectional No. 3

Regionals

Friday, Feb. 18: No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op at No. 4 Stoughton co-op, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Baraboo co-op at No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op at No. 2 Viroqua co-op, 7 p.m.

Sectionals

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op/No. 4 Stoughton co-op at No. 1 Middleton co-op, 7:30 p.m.; No. 6 Baraboo co-op/No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op vs. No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op/No. 2 Viroqua co-op, TBD.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Sectional championship at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Sectional No. 4

Regionals

Thursday, Feb. 17: No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op at No. 4 Cedarburg co-op, 6:30 p.m.; No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op at No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18: No. 7 Hartland Arrowhead co-op at No. 2 Xavier co-op, 7 p.m.

Sectionals

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op/No. 4 Cedarburg co-op at No. 1 Green Bay East co-op, 7:30 p.m.; No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op/No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op vs. No. 7 Hartland Arrowhead co-op/No. 2 Xavier co-op, TBD.

Friday, Feb. 25: Sectional championship at Mullett Ice Arena, Hartland, 7 p.m.

The state semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, March 3, with the first of the two games starting 4 p.m. at Dane County Coliseum. The championship game is slated for Saturday, March 5, at a time to be determined.

