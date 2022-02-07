WIAA releases boys hockey postseason bracket

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The WIAA released the brackets for the boys state hockey tournament.

The teams are separated into two divisions. Madison-area teams will be placed into Sectional No. 3 in Division 1, and Sectional No. 4 in Division 2. 

In Sectional No. 3 in Division 1, Edgewood earned a bye and the No. 1 seed. Badger Conference rival Waunakee earned the other bye and is the No. 2 seed.

WIAA releases girls hockey postseason bracket

Division 1

Sectional 1

Regional Semifinal

Thursday, Feb. 15: No. 9 D.C Everest at No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7 p.m., No. 12 Barron co-op at No. 5 Stevens Point 7 p.m., No. 13 Merrill co-op at No. 4 Wausau West 7 p.m., No. 11 Ashland co-op at No. 6 Chippewa Falls 7 p.m., No. 10 Tomah/Sparta at No. 7 Superior 7 p.m.

Regional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 9 D.C Everest/No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 1 Hudson 5 p.m., No. 12 Barron co-op/No. 5 Stevens Point vs. No. 13 Merrill Co-op/No. 4 Wausau West TBA, No. 11 Ashland co-op/No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Eau Claire North 5 p.m., No. 10 Tomah/Sparta/No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op at No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op, No. 12 Xavier co-op at No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op, No. 13 Shawano co-op at No. 4 Bay Port, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op at No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op, No. 7 West Bend co-op at No. 10 Appleton North co-op.

Regional Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17: No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op/No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, 7:15 p.m., No. 12 Xavier co-op/No. 5 Fond du Lac vs. No. 13 Shawano co-op/No. 4 Bay Port, TBA, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op/No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere at No. 3 Ashwaubenon co-op, 7:30 p.m., No. 10 Appleton North co-op/No. 7 West Bend co-op at No. 2 Neenah, 7 p.m.

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Onalaska co-op at No. 8 Sun Prairie, 7 p.m., No. 12 DeForest co-op at No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op, 7 p.m., No. 13 Baraboo/Portage at No. 4 Reedsburg co-op, 7 p.m., No. 14 Madison La Follette/East at No. 3 Verona, 7 p.m., No. 11 Aquinas co-op at No. 6 Middleton, 7:45 p.m., No. 10 Madison West at No. 7 Madison Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Regional Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb 18: No. 9 Onalaska/No. 8 Sun Prairie at No. 1 Edgewood, Thursday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., No. 12 DeForest co-op/No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op vs. No. 13 Baraboo/Portage or No. 4 Reedsburg, TBA, No. 14 Madison La Follette/No. 3 Verona vs. No. 11 Aquinas co-op/No. 6 Middleton, TBA, No. 10 Madison West/No. 7 Madison Memorial at No. 2 Waunakee, 7 p.m. 

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op at No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op, 7 p.m., No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op at No. 5 Muskego co-op, 7:30 p.m., No. 13 Monroe co-op at No. 4 Brookfield East co-op, 6:30 p.m., No. 3 Arrowhead bye, No. 11 Milton co-op at No. 6 Marquette High School, 7 p.m., No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op at No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker, 7 p.m.

Regional Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb 18: No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op/No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op at No. 1 Waukesha North co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op/No. 5 Muskego co-op vs. No. 13 Monroe co-op/No. 4 Brookfield East, TBA, No. 11 Milton co-op/No. 6 Marquette High School at No. 3 Arrowhead, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., No. 10 Kenosha Bradford/No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker at No. 2 University School, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Sectional 1

Regional Final

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 8 Chequamegon co-op at No. 1 Rice Lake, 7 p.m., No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Hayward, 5 p.m., No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake at No. 3 Amery co-op, 7 p.m., No. 7 Frederic co-op at No. 2 New Richmond, 7 p.m..

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Chequamegon co-op/No. 1 Rice Lake vs. No.5 Marshfield co-op/No. 4 Hayward co-op, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake/No. 3 Amery co-op vs. No. 7 Frederic co-op/No. 2 New Richmond.

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18: No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 1 Lakeland, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., No. 5 Waupaca at No. 4 Antigo co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 6 Pacelli co-op at No. 3 Mosinee, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Northland Pines/No. 1 Lakeland vs. No. 5 Waupaca/No. 4 Antigo co-op, No. 6 Pacelli co-op/No. 3 Mosinee vs. No. 7 Tomahawk/No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes.

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 8 Viroqua co-op at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op, 7 p.m., No. 5 Black River Falls at No. 4 West Salem, 7 p.m., co-op, No. 6 Altoona co-op at No. 3 River Falls, 7 p.m., No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Somerset co-op, 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Viroqua co-op/No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. No. 5 Black River Falls/No. 4 West Salem, No. 6 Altoona co-op/No. 3 River Falls vs. No. 7 Menomonie/No. 2 Somerset co-op.

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18: No. 8 Stoughton at No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs, 5:30 p.m., No. 5 Cedarburg at No. 4 Homestead, 6:30 p.m., No. 6 Monona Grove at No. 3 McFarland, 7 p.m., No. 7 Waupun at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Stoughton/No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs vs. No. 5 Cedarburg/No. 4 Homestead, No. 6 Monona Grove/No. 3 McFarland vs. No. 7 Waupun/No. 2 Oregon.

