WIAA releases boys hockey postseason bracket

The WIAA released the brackets for the boys state hockey tournament.

The teams are separated into two divisions. Madison-area teams will be placed into Sectional No. 3 in Division 1, and Sectional No. 4 in Division 2.

In Sectional No. 3 in Division 1, Edgewood earned a bye and the No. 1 seed. Badger Conference rival Waunakee earned the other bye and is the No. 2 seed.

Division 1

Sectional 1

Regional Semifinal

Thursday, Feb. 15: No. 9 D.C Everest at No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7 p.m., No. 12 Barron co-op at No. 5 Stevens Point 7 p.m., No. 13 Merrill co-op at No. 4 Wausau West 7 p.m., No. 11 Ashland co-op at No. 6 Chippewa Falls 7 p.m., No. 10 Tomah/Sparta at No. 7 Superior 7 p.m.

Regional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 9 D.C Everest/No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 1 Hudson 5 p.m., No. 12 Barron co-op/No. 5 Stevens Point vs. No. 13 Merrill Co-op/No. 4 Wausau West TBA, No. 11 Ashland co-op/No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Eau Claire North 5 p.m., No. 10 Tomah/Sparta/No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op at No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op, No. 12 Xavier co-op at No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op, No. 13 Shawano co-op at No. 4 Bay Port, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op at No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op, No. 7 West Bend co-op at No. 10 Appleton North co-op.

Regional Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17: No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op/No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, 7:15 p.m., No. 12 Xavier co-op/No. 5 Fond du Lac vs. No. 13 Shawano co-op/No. 4 Bay Port, TBA, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op/No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere at No. 3 Ashwaubenon co-op, 7:30 p.m., No. 10 Appleton North co-op/No. 7 West Bend co-op at No. 2 Neenah, 7 p.m.

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Onalaska co-op at No. 8 Sun Prairie, 7 p.m., No. 12 DeForest co-op at No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op, 7 p.m., No. 13 Baraboo/Portage at No. 4 Reedsburg co-op, 7 p.m., No. 14 Madison La Follette/East at No. 3 Verona, 7 p.m., No. 11 Aquinas co-op at No. 6 Middleton, 7:45 p.m., No. 10 Madison West at No. 7 Madison Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Regional Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb 18: No. 9 Onalaska/No. 8 Sun Prairie at No. 1 Edgewood, Thursday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., No. 12 DeForest co-op/No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op vs. No. 13 Baraboo/Portage or No. 4 Reedsburg, TBA, No. 14 Madison La Follette/No. 3 Verona vs. No. 11 Aquinas co-op/No. 6 Middleton, TBA, No. 10 Madison West/No. 7 Madison Memorial at No. 2 Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op at No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op, 7 p.m., No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op at No. 5 Muskego co-op, 7:30 p.m., No. 13 Monroe co-op at No. 4 Brookfield East co-op, 6:30 p.m., No. 3 Arrowhead bye, No. 11 Milton co-op at No. 6 Marquette High School, 7 p.m., No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op at No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker, 7 p.m.

Regional Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb 18: No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op/No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op at No. 1 Waukesha North co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op/No. 5 Muskego co-op vs. No. 13 Monroe co-op/No. 4 Brookfield East, TBA, No. 11 Milton co-op/No. 6 Marquette High School at No. 3 Arrowhead, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., No. 10 Kenosha Bradford/No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker at No. 2 University School, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Sectional 1

Regional Final

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 8 Chequamegon co-op at No. 1 Rice Lake, 7 p.m., No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Hayward, 5 p.m., No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake at No. 3 Amery co-op, 7 p.m., No. 7 Frederic co-op at No. 2 New Richmond, 7 p.m..

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Chequamegon co-op/No. 1 Rice Lake vs. No.5 Marshfield co-op/No. 4 Hayward co-op, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake/No. 3 Amery co-op vs. No. 7 Frederic co-op/No. 2 New Richmond.

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18: No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 1 Lakeland, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., No. 5 Waupaca at No. 4 Antigo co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 6 Pacelli co-op at No. 3 Mosinee, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Northland Pines/No. 1 Lakeland vs. No. 5 Waupaca/No. 4 Antigo co-op, No. 6 Pacelli co-op/No. 3 Mosinee vs. No. 7 Tomahawk/No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes.

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 8 Viroqua co-op at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op, 7 p.m., No. 5 Black River Falls at No. 4 West Salem, 7 p.m., co-op, No. 6 Altoona co-op at No. 3 River Falls, 7 p.m., No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Somerset co-op, 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Viroqua co-op/No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. No. 5 Black River Falls/No. 4 West Salem, No. 6 Altoona co-op/No. 3 River Falls vs. No. 7 Menomonie/No. 2 Somerset co-op.

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18: No. 8 Stoughton at No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs, 5:30 p.m., No. 5 Cedarburg at No. 4 Homestead, 6:30 p.m., No. 6 Monona Grove at No. 3 McFarland, 7 p.m., No. 7 Waupun at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Stoughton/No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs vs. No. 5 Cedarburg/No. 4 Homestead, No. 6 Monona Grove/No. 3 McFarland vs. No. 7 Waupun/No. 2 Oregon.

