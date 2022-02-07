WIAA releases boys hockey postseason bracket

The WIAA released the brackets for the boys state hockey tournament.
The teams are separated into two divisions. Madison-area teams will be placed into Sectional No. 3 in Division 1, and Sectional No. 4 in Division 2.
In Sectional No. 3 in Division 1, Edgewood earned a bye and the No. 1 seed. Badger Conference rival Waunakee earned the other bye and is the No. 2 seed.
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal
Thursday, Feb. 15: No. 9 D.C Everest at No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7 p.m., No. 12 Barron co-op at No. 5 Stevens Point 7 p.m., No. 13 Merrill co-op at No. 4 Wausau West 7 p.m., No. 11 Ashland co-op at No. 6 Chippewa Falls 7 p.m., No. 10 Tomah/Sparta at No. 7 Superior 7 p.m.
Regional Finals
Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 9 D.C Everest/No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 1 Hudson 5 p.m., No. 12 Barron co-op/No. 5 Stevens Point vs. No. 13 Merrill Co-op/No. 4 Wausau West TBA, No. 11 Ashland co-op/No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Eau Claire North 5 p.m., No. 10 Tomah/Sparta/No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op at No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op, No. 12 Xavier co-op at No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op, No. 13 Shawano co-op at No. 4 Bay Port, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op at No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op, No. 7 West Bend co-op at No. 10 Appleton North co-op.
Regional Finals
Thursday, Feb. 17: No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op/No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, 7:15 p.m., No. 12 Xavier co-op/No. 5 Fond du Lac vs. No. 13 Shawano co-op/No. 4 Bay Port, TBA, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op/No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere at No. 3 Ashwaubenon co-op, 7:30 p.m., No. 10 Appleton North co-op/No. 7 West Bend co-op at No. 2 Neenah, 7 p.m.
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Onalaska co-op at No. 8 Sun Prairie, 7 p.m., No. 12 DeForest co-op at No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op, 7 p.m., No. 13 Baraboo/Portage at No. 4 Reedsburg co-op, 7 p.m., No. 14 Madison La Follette/East at No. 3 Verona, 7 p.m., No. 11 Aquinas co-op at No. 6 Middleton, 7:45 p.m., No. 10 Madison West at No. 7 Madison Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Regional Finals
Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb 18: No. 9 Onalaska/No. 8 Sun Prairie at No. 1 Edgewood, Thursday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., No. 12 DeForest co-op/No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op vs. No. 13 Baraboo/Portage or No. 4 Reedsburg, TBA, No. 14 Madison La Follette/No. 3 Verona vs. No. 11 Aquinas co-op/No. 6 Middleton, TBA, No. 10 Madison West/No. 7 Madison Memorial at No. 2 Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 15: No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op at No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op, 7 p.m., No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op at No. 5 Muskego co-op, 7:30 p.m., No. 13 Monroe co-op at No. 4 Brookfield East co-op, 6:30 p.m., No. 3 Arrowhead bye, No. 11 Milton co-op at No. 6 Marquette High School, 7 p.m., No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op at No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker, 7 p.m.
Regional Finals
Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb 18: No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op/No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op at No. 1 Waukesha North co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op/No. 5 Muskego co-op vs. No. 13 Monroe co-op/No. 4 Brookfield East, TBA, No. 11 Milton co-op/No. 6 Marquette High School at No. 3 Arrowhead, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., No. 10 Kenosha Bradford/No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker at No. 2 University School, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final
Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 8 Chequamegon co-op at No. 1 Rice Lake, 7 p.m., No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Hayward, 5 p.m., No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake at No. 3 Amery co-op, 7 p.m., No. 7 Frederic co-op at No. 2 New Richmond, 7 p.m..
Sectional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Chequamegon co-op/No. 1 Rice Lake vs. No.5 Marshfield co-op/No. 4 Hayward co-op, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake/No. 3 Amery co-op vs. No. 7 Frederic co-op/No. 2 New Richmond.
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18: No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 1 Lakeland, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., No. 5 Waupaca at No. 4 Antigo co-op, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 6 Pacelli co-op at No. 3 Mosinee, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Sectional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Northland Pines/No. 1 Lakeland vs. No. 5 Waupaca/No. 4 Antigo co-op, No. 6 Pacelli co-op/No. 3 Mosinee vs. No. 7 Tomahawk/No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes.
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 8 Viroqua co-op at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op, 7 p.m., No. 5 Black River Falls at No. 4 West Salem, 7 p.m., co-op, No. 6 Altoona co-op at No. 3 River Falls, 7 p.m., No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Somerset co-op, 7 p.m.
Sectional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Viroqua co-op/No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. No. 5 Black River Falls/No. 4 West Salem, No. 6 Altoona co-op/No. 3 River Falls vs. No. 7 Menomonie/No. 2 Somerset co-op.
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18: No. 8 Stoughton at No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs, 5:30 p.m., No. 5 Cedarburg at No. 4 Homestead, 6:30 p.m., No. 6 Monona Grove at No. 3 McFarland, 7 p.m., No. 7 Waupun at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Sectional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 22: No. 8 Stoughton/No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs vs. No. 5 Cedarburg/No. 4 Homestead, No. 6 Monona Grove/No. 3 McFarland vs. No. 7 Waupun/No. 2 Oregon.
Boys hockey preview: Madison Edgewood forward Cody Menzel among 10 players you need to know this season
Alex Kaminsky, sr., G, DeForest
Area coaches predicted the Norskies to finish anywhere from top three to bottom three in the Badger East Conference, and Kaminsky’s play will be key in deciding which direction the team goes. In last year’s incomplete season, he saved 211 of 235 shots for an .898 save percentage in 10 games. He'll also get help from returning defensemen in senior Cole Wright and junior Sam Bachman.
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Menzel stands out as likely the top scorer on a loaded Crusaders team expected to win the Badger West and be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the area. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games last season. In his last full season, as a sophomore, he scored 32 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games, and potted two goals in three playoff contests.
Tyler Kreft, sr., G, Madison Memorial
The senior goalie had an impressive jump from an .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots) to .924 (279 saves on 302 shots) as a sophomore in 2019-20, despite facing more than 100 more shots. Like many other Madison-area players, he’ll have to brush off the rust from not playing competitively last year. He will anchor the defense, along with returning senior defenders Sam Knight and Matt Statz, for a Memorial team projected to be in the middle of the pack to bottom half of the conference by Big Eight coaches.
Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West
The senior forward scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 20 contests for the Regents last season and is expected to be the primary facilitator on offense. But he's also a capable scorer which he showed as a sophomore, when he had 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. West is projected to finish anywhere from second to fifth by Big Eight conference coaches.
Simeon Pommerening, sr., F/D, McFarland
A versatile player on the ice, Pommerening will be looked upon as one of the senior leaders for an inexperienced McFarland squad. Pay attention to how he’s utilized on the ice as the season progresses. He's shown an ability to score and to drive play with 17 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games during the last full season in 2019-20. He also has a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame that gives him the potential to be a solid defender.
Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton
As a freshman last season, Engelkes showed intriguing promise in scoring three goals plus adding an assist in only two games. Although his high school experience is limited, he had seven goals and three assists (10 points) in 27 games for his Team Wisconsin 16U AAA club team this year. He could be a spark for a Cardinals squad projected to finish in the conference’s top three by Big Eight coaches.
Huntley Williams, so., D, Monona Grove
Under first-year coach Brian Loeck, the Silver Eagles are somewhat of a dark horse in the Badger East Conference. Not the most experienced team, they could rely on their defense to muck up games rather than go shot-for-shot with opponents. Loeck tabbed Williams as the team’s key returner on defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays a key role in facilitating some offense, too.
Davis Hamilton, sr., F, Sun Prairie
A menacing presence at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Hamilton will be important in scoring and setting up scoring opportunities in the Cardinals' offense. He scored twice in four games last season and tallied 11 goals plus 24 assists in 24 contests in 2019-20. Hamilton will help lead a Sun Prairie team expected to be in the mix with Verona and Middleton to finish atop the Big Eight Conference.
Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward comes off two consecutive seasons of double-digit goals and more than 25 points. As a freshman he scored 11 goals in 24 games, improving as a sophomore to 15 goals in just 16 games, totaling 26 points in each of those regular seasons. Cordray’s expected continued growth is why several area coaches project Verona to be atop the Big Eight Conference by season’s end.
David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee
On a Warriors team almost unanimously expected to win the Badger East Conference, Emerich could be a key scorer who makes a significant leap in his game. In his first season of varsity hockey, the 5-foot-3 forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 12 games, plus added a goal and two assists in a pair of playoff matchups.