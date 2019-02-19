Sophomore Carter Watters scored the deciding goal 4 minutes into the third period to give the host Sun Prairie boys hockey team a 4-3 victory over Madison West in a back-and-forth WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday night.
The victory lifted the 10th-ranked Cardinals (21-4-0) into a 4 p.m. Saturday sectional final against sixth-ranked Verona at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament at the Alliant Energy Center.
Travis Kernen scored twice for Sun Prairie. Madison West (17-7-2), which earned mention in the most recent state rankings, got goals from Drake Baldwin, Kaleb Kohn and Eric Horein.
Reedsburg co-op 3, Tomah/Sparta 1
The visiting Timberwolves (18-5-2) scored less than 11 minutes into the game, but the Cheavers (19-4-2) answered with goals from Ben Jones, Jonathan Zobel and Derek Pawlak and rode the 31-save performance of Cooper Oakes to a home victory.
Reedsburg will meet eighth-ranked Onalaska co-op in a sectional final at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
Verona 5, Middleton 0
The host Wildcats (19-5-2) blanked the Cardinals (15-10-1) to move within one victory of a return trip to the state tournament.
Mack Keryluk scored one goal and had three assists for Verona, and Ryan Ritter scored twice. Middleton got 24 saves from Luigi Pugliese.
Onalaska co-op 8, Sauk Prairie co-op 1
The Hilltoppers (23-3-0) scored at least two goals in each period en route to victory over the Eagles (14-11-1) at the Onalaska Omni Ice Center. Will Bryant had a hat trick and an assist. Riley Jelinek scored Sauk’s lone goal and Levi Carr recorded 38 saves.
Waukesha North co-op 7, Janesville Craig/Parker 0
The host Wings (15-8-3) opened a 6-0 lead in the second period en route to victory over the Bluebirds at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.
Girls
Sun Prairie co-op 6,
Middleton co-op 2
Cougars sophomore Amanda Bauer produced four goals and an assist as the Sun Prairie co-op (12-7-3) downed the Lynx (9-13-2) to move on to Friday’s sectional final, where it will square off against the Onalaska co-op.
Sierra Berg and Lily Waxenberg scored the Middleton co-op’s goals.
Onalaska co-op 4,
Beloit Memorial 3
The visiting Hilltoppers (10-12-1) sneaked past the host Rock County Fury (13-10-2) in a sectional semifinal at Edwards Ice Arena.