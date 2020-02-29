WIAA boys hockey: Verona beats Madison Edgewood, earns state berth

Edgewood coach Pete Rothering thought his Crusaders were in good position after two periods.

“I felt great after the second period with the way we were playing,” Rothering said. “We had some good chances in the second period that didn’t go in and then they popped a couple in the third, and that was the difference in the game.”

After Rufenacht’s two third-period goals, Verona junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens scored on a blast from out front and closed the scoring with the power-play goal with 9:04 remaining.

“For us to get out of that (second) period with all the penalties there were both ways, we knew it would be in our favor coming down the stretch with our depth and our three lines we had rolling,” Marshall said. “Then the start to the third period like it was took the wind out of their sails.”

Edgewood junior goaltender Zach Walker made 38 saves, while Verona junior goalie Kaden Grant stopped 36 shots.

Marshall believed Grant came up particularly big when Edgewood was on the power play, saying: “He stood on his head. He is one of the state’s best goalies.”