WIAA boys hockey: Verona beats Madison Edgewood, earns state berth

A state tournament berth hung in the balance and only one period remained Saturday night.
Senior forward Cale Rufenacht knew the time was now to transform a tie game with Madison Edgewood into another state trip for the Verona boys hockey team.
With a player in each penalty box, Rufenacht and the top-seeded Wildcats came out flying after the second intermission at a packed Madison Ice Arena.
Rufenacht tapped in the go-ahead goal only 14 seconds into the third period, then raced past the second-seeded Crusaders’ defense for another goal 49 seconds later.
That two-goal outburst in the first 1:03 of the third period gave Rufenacht a hat trick, snapped the 2-all deadlock and carried Verona to a 5-2 victory over Edgewood in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final.
“When we went into the locker room, we knew it was going to be 4-on-4 coming out,” Rufenacht said. “We knew with the space and our speed we would be able to kind of make some moves on this ice. Walker (Haessig) and I came out flying with a lot of energy. We got one (goal) quick there, and we got another one back.”
Verona (23-4-0), ranked fifth in Division 1 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net, advances to the Division 1 state tournament semifinals Friday at Dane County Coliseum. Seedings and pairings are scheduled to be determined Sunday.
Verona, the undefeated Big Eight Conference champion, twice battled back from one-goal deficits. The Wildcats will make their ninth state tournament trip and third consecutive appearance.
“That was their ultimate goal,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “They knew they had to execute to get there. To be there once, you always want to go back.”
Sophomore forward Cody Menzel’s goal 3:11 into the game opened the scoring for Edgewood (22-5-0), the undefeated Badger South Conference champion.
But Big Eight co-player of the year Rufenacht responded with his first goal on a rebound at the 9:58 mark, tying the game 1-1.
A penalty-filled second period followed and sophomore forward Aidan Lenz’s power-play goal gave the Crusaders a 2-1 lead 2:47 into the period.
Verona again answered, 27 seconds after an Edgewood penalty. Junior Walker Haessig’s power-play goal tied the game at 2 at the 9:04 mark of the second period.
“That was a huge goal,” Haessig said. “It was a momentum-shifter.”
Said Rufenacht: “(The result) is huge. It’s for the guys. We have worked all season for this. Walker had a huge snipe there in the second to even the score. Then we all came together. It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling.”
Edgewood coach Pete Rothering thought his Crusaders were in good position after two periods.
“I felt great after the second period with the way we were playing,” Rothering said. “We had some good chances in the second period that didn’t go in and then they popped a couple in the third, and that was the difference in the game.”
After Rufenacht’s two third-period goals, Verona junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens scored on a blast from out front and closed the scoring with the power-play goal with 9:04 remaining.
“For us to get out of that (second) period with all the penalties there were both ways, we knew it would be in our favor coming down the stretch with our depth and our three lines we had rolling,” Marshall said. “Then the start to the third period like it was took the wind out of their sails.”
Edgewood junior goaltender Zach Walker made 38 saves, while Verona junior goalie Kaden Grant stopped 36 shots.
Marshall believed Grant came up particularly big when Edgewood was on the power play, saying: “He stood on his head. He is one of the state’s best goalies.”
As it turned out, Verona rallied to defeat Edgewood 4-3 in the regular-season opener, then ended the Crusaders’ season with another comeback victory Saturday night.
Madison Edgewood 1 1 0 — 2
Verona 1 1 3 — 5
First period: ME — Menzel (Wiebusch), 3:11. V — Rufenacht (Renlund), 9:58.
Second period: ME — A. Lenz (unassisted), 2:47 (pp). V — Haessig (Rufenacht, Osting), 9:04 (pp).
Third period: V — Rufenacht (Jurrens, Haessig), 0:14; Rufenacht (Haessig), 1:03; Jurrens (unassisted), 7:56 (pp).
Saves: ME (Z. Walker) 38; V (Grant) 36. Penalties-minutes: ME 7-22; V 5-10.