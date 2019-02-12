On the Web: WIAA boys hockey homepage

WIAA BOYS HOCKEY | AREA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

(Seedings in parentheses)

TODAY

Regional semifinals

Onalaska sectional

(10) Viroqua co-op vs. (7) Baraboo/Portage at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Regional semifinals

Onalaska sectional

(9) DeForest vs. (8) Black River Falls at Lunda Memorial Ice Arena, Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

Madison (Hartmeyer) sectional

(9) Oregon vs. (8) McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

(11) Madison La Follette/East vs. (6) Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

(10) Monona Grove vs. (7) Waunakee at The Ice Pond of Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Kettle Moraine (Naga-Waukee Ice Arena) sectional

(9) Greendale co-op vs. (8) Monroe co-op at SLICE Ice Arena, Monroe, 7 p.m.

(11) Kenosha Bradford co-op vs. (6) Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, 7 p.m.

(10) Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. (7) Stoughton at Mandt Ice Arena, Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.

Fond du Lac (Blue Line Ice Center) sectional

(10) Beaver Dam co-op vs. (7) Fond du Lac at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Regional finals

Onalaska (Omni Center) sectional

DeForest or Black River Falls vs (1) Onalaska at Omni Center, Onalaska, 5 p.m.

(5) La Crosse Aquinas co-op vs. (4) Sauk Prairie co-op at SPARC Ice Arena, Prairie du Sac, 7 p.m.

Baraboo/Portage or Viroqua co-op vs. (2) Reedsburg co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena, Lake Delton, 7 p.m.

Madison (Hartmeyer) sectional

Oregon or McFarland vs. (1) Verona at Verona Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette/East or Madison Memorial vs. (3) Madison West at Madison Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Monona Grove or Waunakee vs. (2) Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Kettle Moraine (Naga-Waukee Ice Arena) sectional

Monroe or Greendale vs. (1) Waukesha North co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield, 7 p.m.

(5) Whitefish Bay co-op vs. (4) Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Fond du Lac (Blue Line Ice Center) sectional

Beaver Dam co-op or Fond du Lac vs. (2) Hartland Arrowhead at Mullett Ice Center, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Regional finals

Madison (Hartmeyer Ice Arena) sectional

(5) Middleton vs. (4) Madison Edgewood at LaBahn Arena, 6 p.m.

Kettle Moraine (Naga-Waukee Ice Arena) sectional

Beloit Memorial or Kenosha Bradford at (3) Wales Kettle Moraine co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield, 7 p.m.

Stoughton or Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. (2) Milwaukee Marquette at Eble Park Ice Arena, Brookfield, 7 p.m.