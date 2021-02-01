WIAA boys hockey: All-State goalie Kaden Grant hopes to lead Verona on another postseason run

Verona senior Kaden Grant is an agile, 6-foot, 200-pound whirlwind around the net, earning All-State goaltender honors for the defending WIAA Division 1 state hockey champions.
Last year, the only challenges Grant faced were between the pipes – where he had to withstand a number of pressure-packed challenges in the state tournament. The Wildcats beat Chippewa Falls and Green Bay Notre Dame, both in overtime, to claim the school’s second state championship and first since 2014.
Grant also was named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020 All-Area Player of the Year.
But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made his senior season nothing short of a surreal experience. Grant started the season playing club hockey with his Wildcats teammates, before the Wildcats reformed as a WIAA team only three weeks ago under a long list of safety-minded rules and restrictions.
With the WIAA tournament starting on Tuesday, Grant and the Wildcats can earn a repeat championship over the next three weeks. While Grant said he and his teammates believe they can do it, they’re defining victory a little differently this year.
“Just getting out to play at all is fun,” Grant said. “We’re very grateful for this chance.”
Dane County public health restrictions, the Wildcats were unable to play or practice as a high school program until Jan. 4.
Before that, the players joined the Verona Youth Hockey Association as a prep-level club team. When the school district approved a return to WIAA sponsored activity, that team folded and the Wildcats went back to wearing their official school uniforms again — though they still aren't allowed to play games inside Dane County.
Battling injuries and inconsistency, they went 3-3 as the Verona High School team after going 10-3 as a club team. They’re seeded second in their sectional and will meet Tomah/Sparta or the La Crosse Aquinas co-op in a regional final on Thursday at a site to be determined.
Veteran coach Joel Marshall said his players have impressed him with their ability to adapt.
“It hasn’t been too bad,” he said. “The kids are happy to be out there. We had to get 10 practices in, and then we’ve tried to play as many games as possible.
“We’re limited to the number of kids we can have on the ice at practice and in the clubhouse. It’s not ideal, but we’re dealing with it.”
Verona won its 2020 state title just a week before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all Wisconsin high school sports. Despite the resulting uncertainty, the Wildcats still feel they can contend again based on the return of Grant, all-state defenseman and co-captain Nathan Jurrens and quite a few others.
Among them is forward and co-captain Walker Haessig (11 points in 12 games), who has been out with an injury but hopes to return at some point in the WIAA tournament. Reece Cordray scored 11 goals and had 20 points to lead the team during the regular season, and Leo Renlund had 19 points.
Grant has been a goaltender since the age of 7 and wants to play Canadian junior hockey. So far, he has a combined record of 6-4 with 237 saves on a .922 save percentage and 2.0 goals allowed per game.
He said the team is making the most of things.
“It’s been harder,” he said. “You can’t be with the other guys as much and you have to be careful, but we are motivated to get back to state.”
Understandably, Marshall is happy to have Grant around.
“He’s a great keeper,” said Marshall. “He’s the top keeper for the Wisconsin U-18 team for a reason. He controls games better than any keeper I’ve seen in the last 12 years and manages game situations so well.”
The Wildcats are also managing a sadder situation as Marshall’s father, and top Verona hockey booster, Jack Marshall died on Dec. 10. He was a fixture at the Verona Ice Arena for years and was heavily involved in the youth program.
Players are honoring his memory with helmet stickers that say “Jack: Still watching from the glass.”