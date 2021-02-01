WIAA boys hockey: All-State goalie Kaden Grant hopes to lead Verona on another postseason run

Among them is forward and co-captain Walker Haessig (11 points in 12 games), who has been out with an injury but hopes to return at some point in the WIAA tournament. Reece Cordray scored 11 goals and had 20 points to lead the team during the regular season, and Leo Renlund had 19 points.

Grant has been a goaltender since the age of 7 and wants to play Canadian junior hockey. So far, he has a combined record of 6-4 with 237 saves on a .922 save percentage and 2.0 goals allowed per game.

He said the team is making the most of things.

“It’s been harder,” he said. “You can’t be with the other guys as much and you have to be careful, but we are motivated to get back to state.”

Understandably, Marshall is happy to have Grant around.

“He’s a great keeper,” said Marshall. “He’s the top keeper for the Wisconsin U-18 team for a reason. He controls games better than any keeper I’ve seen in the last 12 years and manages game situations so well.”

The Wildcats are also managing a sadder situation as Marshall’s father, and top Verona hockey booster, Jack Marshall died on Dec. 10. He was a fixture at the Verona Ice Arena for years and was heavily involved in the youth program.