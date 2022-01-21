Why Madison Metro girls hockey is showing no signs of rust in quest for second state berth

Kathryn Anderson was a fourth grader in 2005 when she spoke in favor of creation of a Madison cooperative high school girls hockey team at a Madison Metropolitan School District meeting.
The youngster, at age 10, wearing a Madison West youth team hockey sweater, maybe had some influence when she told board members: “I want to do it (play hockey) all four years that I’m in high school.”
Along with a green light from the WIAA, the MMSD board unanimously approved the proposal that helped form the Madison Metro Lynx, which began competition in 2006.
The dream became reality for Anderson, a Madison Edgewood student who competed with the Metro Lynx co-op for four years. before graduating from Edgewood in 2013.
She hasn’t spent much time away from the team since then, either. She worked as a Metro assistant for four years, in addition to two years as junior varsity coach.
So it was a gratifying turn of events when Anderson was named the Lynx’s coach in August 2020.
“I’ve been very aware of the Lynx program ever since its inception,” Anderson said. “I came full circle when I got the job.”
The 2021-22 team is comprised of players from Edgewood, Middleton, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona.
Anderson took over as head coach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being sidelined during the 2021 season left a lasting impression.
She said the squad showed no rust leading up to the regular season. Anderson said the players’ work ethic — exemplified by digging for pucks and not leaving a game unfinished — has been strong.
“They know to leave it all on the ice and give everything they have, every chance they get,” Anderson said.
In her new role as head coach, Anderson had to navigate rules in working with athletes from different school districts. That didn’t stop players from gathering in groups and booking times to train at local rinks.
“They were a very dedicated group of girls,” Anderson said. “After the whole non-season, they were determined to not miss a beat, and the scores and record prove that.”
The Metro Lynx (13-1, 6-0 Badger Conference) are currently ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 girls poll. They hold a one-game lead over Viroqua in the league standings.
The Lynx’s only setback of the season was a 2-1 loss against Central Wisconsin on Dec. 29 in the Culver’s Cup hockey tournament. They have won four straight since then and face Onalaska (12-4) on Saturday.
Edgewood senior Alina Stiller said she respects Anderson’s hockey background and the impact that the young coach has made during her first season.
Anderson also played hockey for four seasons at UW-La Crosse, which is a member of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Stiller (10 goals, 9 assists entering Friday), who will likely play college club hockey or compete with a NCAA Division III program, said interacting with a coach that’s close to her own age has benefits.
“On the bench, she’s always cheering and always positive,” Stiller said. “She’s a great role model for us.”
“I don’t know what I’d do without Kathryn. She has taught me so much, whether it’s being a better person or being better player. There’s never a moment when you’re not learning from her.”
Madison Metro is led by Kaya Byce’s 23 points (14 goals, 9 assists). She’s scored in four straight games and has eight points during that stretch. But they have a balanced attack that includes Stiller, who is second on the team in scoring and has three assists in the last two games, Ally Jacobson (8 goals, 9 assists) and Emma Stebbeds (7 goals, 9 assists).
Goalie Abby Nutini has a .958 save percentage in 13 games and is tied with Fox Cities’ Ella Sciborski with a state-leading six shutouts, including another Tuesday in a 6-0 win over the Cap City Cougars.
The squad is eager to return to state after the program’s first-ever tournament appearance in 2020.
The Metro Lynx posted a runner-up state finish that year, losing 5-3 to the Fox Cities Stars for the state title. The Fox Cities co-op had won back-to-back state championships.
Madison Memorial senior Ally Jacobson, who’ll compete at D-III St. Norbert College in the fall, said she’s eager to return to state.
“I’m working toward that goal, but I still see the next game,” said Jacobson, a Metro Lynx co-captain.
“That’s one step closer to making it to that state tournament. So it’s there, but my eyes aren’t just set on the state tournament.”
Stiller and Jacobson said that chemistry and positive attitude are strong characteristics among players.
“When something goes wrong, we’re always there to pick each other up,” Stiller said. “That’s an important key to have at state.”
Girls hockey preview: Badger Lightning's Kayla Capener, Madison Metro Lynx pair among 6 players to know this season
Kayla Capener, jr., F, Badger Lightning
The junior from Baraboo led the team last season with 43 points. In her freshman and sophomore seasons Capener had a 24-point jump, going from 19 to 43. This season Badger Lightning will need Capener to continue to improve to compete in the Badger Conference.
Izzy Hahn, jr., G, Cap City Cougars
The Cougars did not play last season but still have pieces from their 19-4 2019-20 team. One of those pieces is Hahn. As a goalie her freshman season Hahn played sparingly, earning 195 minutes. The then-freshman also had a solid .906 save percentage. If she can maintain or improve on those numbers with increased usage, Cap City could maintain its winning ways.
Sam Nelson, sr., F, Icebergs
Nelson has a lot of experience in prep hockey, playing 43 games her first two seasons. The senior scored five points in those games. This season she will need to use her experience to help the Icebergs be competitive.
Carley O'Neil, jr., F, Icebergs
O'Neil is another returning member with some experience on an Icebergs that went 5-17-2 in a full season two years ago. She's produced four points in the 12 games she's played. One of those proved the decisive goal in a playoff win against Onalaska.
Addie Armstrong, jr., G, Madison Metro Lynx
Armstrong had a strong freshman season between the pipes two years ago, finishing with a record of 8-1, including three shutouts with a save percentage of 94%. That season, the Lynx made the state championship, where they lost to the Fox Cities Stars 5-3.
Grace Bonnell, jr., D, Madison Metro Lynx
A key piece returning in front of Armstrong. Along with being a good defender, the junior also helps the Lynx in the offensive zone. She scored 31 points as a freshman and assisted on a goal in the state title game. Armstrong and Bonnell will likely be the defensive backbone of a squad that is focused on making another deep playoff run.