Why Luke Lindsay earned the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award

Eau Claire Memorial’s Luke Lindsay was named the recipient of the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award, the Coach Sauer Foundation announced.

Lindsay, a senior defenseman, was a captain for the Eau Claire Memorial hockey team.

The award was presented Thursday at the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches Association dinner in Madison.

The other finalist for the award was Andrew Budzinski, a four-year defenseman for Madison Edgewood.

The annual award has been presented for the past five years.

Its purpose is to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.

The award is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who died in February of 2017.

The award’s goal is “to recognize good high school hockey players being great people,” according to a release from the foundation.

Lindsay has been active in Eau Claire doing volunteer service the past four years, according to the release. He is president of the Partner’s Club, which serves students with special needs.

He was a significant part of leading a Thanksgiving food drive, which raised $1,200 for the Community Table, an organization that provides food for the homeless and food insecure people in Eau Claire.

He also helped create, with a co-captain on the team, and organize a “tie blankets in the trees program,” where fleece blankets were available to the homeless living nearing Hobbs Arena, according to the release.

The unused blankets were donated to the Sojourner House, which served as a homeless shelter in the Eau Claire area. He also rang bells for the Salvation Army and worked with the mini-mite hockey program in Eau Claire.

Lindsay was a second team all-state defenseman, who was the Old Abe’s third-leading scorer this season with 18 goals, 19 assists and 37 points. Lindsay hopes to play junior hockey and eventually play in college.

Budzinski had six assists in his season for the Crusaders, who advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Off the ice, he spent more than 100 hours reading to the elderly and teaching technology skills at the Jefferson, a Madison west-side retirement home.

Previous winners have come from across the state and include two boys and two girls, including Zoe Uihlein of University School of Milwaukee last year.

