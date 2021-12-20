What you need to know about the upcoming Culver's Cup high school hockey tournament

The winners of those two games will square off in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena, while the losing teams will play in the consolation round at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena.

The championship game is 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The third-place game is 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena. The fifth-place game is 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena and the seventh-place game is 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Teams in the girls varsity division include the Madison Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op), Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie co-op), St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls co-op), Central Wisconsin Storm (Schofield D.C. Everest co-op), Superior co-op, Brookfield Glacier (Brookfield Central co-op), Wisconsin Valley Union (Marshfield co-op) and Lakeshore Lightning (Cedarburg co-op).

The quarterfinals for the girls also begin Dec. 28. Madison Metro Lynx will play Wisconsin Valley Union at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Madison Ice Arena and Superior will meet the Central Wisconsin Storm at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer. The winners of the two games will play in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer. The losing teams will play in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer.