What you need to know about the upcoming Culver's Cup high school hockey tournament
What you need to know about the upcoming Culver's Cup high school hockey tournament

Madison Memorial 4, West Salem/Bangor 1

Madison Memorial's Andrew Olson (8) goes for the puck against West Salem/Bangor's Noah LaFleur (12) in the first period of a Culver's Cup boys hockey semifinal at Madison Ice Arena in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The 12th annual Culver’s Cup high school hockey tournament is scheduled Dec. 28-30 at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Twenty-eight high school hockey teams representing more than 40 schools and communities in Wisconsin will compete in the tournament. It is billed as the largest high school hockey tournament in the state with 28 teams and 42 games over three days, according to a release from Andrea Chaffee of Madison Ice Inc. 

Teams will compete in four divisions – boys varsity, girls varsity, boys JV and girls JV.

Teams in the boys varsity division include Madison Memorial, Madison West, Monona Grove, the Sauk Prairie co-op, Ashland co-op, Milwaukee Marquette, Marshfield and Oshkosh Ice Hawks co-op.

In quarterfinal games Dec. 28 in the boys varsity division, Sauk Prairie will meet Oshkosh at 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Madison West will play Marshfield at 7:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena on one side of the bracket.

The winners of those two games will play in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena. The teams that lost in the quarterfinals will meet in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena.

On the other side of the bracket, Marquette will face Madison Memorial at 5:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Ashland will play Monona Grove at 7:45 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in the quarterfinals.

The winners of those two games will square off in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena, while the losing teams will play in the consolation round at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena.

The championship game is 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The third-place game is 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena. The fifth-place game is 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena and the seventh-place game is 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Teams in the girls varsity division include the Madison Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op), Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie co-op), St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls co-op), Central Wisconsin Storm (Schofield D.C. Everest co-op), Superior co-op, Brookfield Glacier (Brookfield Central co-op), Wisconsin Valley Union (Marshfield co-op) and Lakeshore Lightning (Cedarburg co-op).

The quarterfinals for the girls also begin Dec. 28. Madison Metro Lynx will play Wisconsin Valley Union at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Madison Ice Arena and Superior will meet the Central Wisconsin Storm at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer. The winners of the two games will play in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer. The losing teams will play in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer.

On the other side of the bracket, the Cap City Cougars will meet Lakeshore Lightning at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer and St. Croix Fusion will play Brookfield Glacier at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer. The winners of the two games will meet in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer. The losing teams will enter the consolation bracket and will square off at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer.

The championship game for the girls varsity division will be at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The third-place game will be 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer. The fifth-place match is 11:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The seventh-place game is 11:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer.

Madison Ice Inc., which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and owner and operator of Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena, is the host of the event. The major sponsor is Culver’s Restaurants. 

Boys JV teams include the Milton co-op, Oregon, Marquette, Janesville co-op, Oshkosh Ice Hawks, Sun Prairie, De Pere co-op and Monona Grove.

Girls JV teams include Madison Metro Lynx, Cap City Cougars, Lakeshore Lightning and St. Croix Valley Fusion.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

