What you need to know about the upcoming Culver's Cup high school hockey tournament

The 12th annual Culver’s Cup high school hockey tournament is scheduled Dec. 28-30 at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Twenty-eight high school hockey teams representing more than 40 schools and communities in Wisconsin will compete in the tournament. It is billed as the largest high school hockey tournament in the state with 28 teams and 42 games over three days, according to a release from Andrea Chaffee of Madison Ice Inc.
Teams will compete in four divisions – boys varsity, girls varsity, boys JV and girls JV.
Teams in the boys varsity division include Madison Memorial, Madison West, Monona Grove, the Sauk Prairie co-op, Ashland co-op, Milwaukee Marquette, Marshfield and Oshkosh Ice Hawks co-op.
In quarterfinal games Dec. 28 in the boys varsity division, Sauk Prairie will meet Oshkosh at 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Madison West will play Marshfield at 7:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena on one side of the bracket.
The winners of those two games will play in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena. The teams that lost in the quarterfinals will meet in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena.
On the other side of the bracket, Marquette will face Madison Memorial at 5:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Ashland will play Monona Grove at 7:45 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in the quarterfinals.
The winners of those two games will square off in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena, while the losing teams will play in the consolation round at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena.
The championship game is 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The third-place game is 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena. The fifth-place game is 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena and the seventh-place game is 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Teams in the girls varsity division include the Madison Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op), Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie co-op), St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls co-op), Central Wisconsin Storm (Schofield D.C. Everest co-op), Superior co-op, Brookfield Glacier (Brookfield Central co-op), Wisconsin Valley Union (Marshfield co-op) and Lakeshore Lightning (Cedarburg co-op).
The quarterfinals for the girls also begin Dec. 28. Madison Metro Lynx will play Wisconsin Valley Union at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Madison Ice Arena and Superior will meet the Central Wisconsin Storm at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer. The winners of the two games will play in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer. The losing teams will play in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer.
On the other side of the bracket, the Cap City Cougars will meet Lakeshore Lightning at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer and St. Croix Fusion will play Brookfield Glacier at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer. The winners of the two games will meet in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer. The losing teams will enter the consolation bracket and will square off at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Hartmeyer.
The championship game for the girls varsity division will be at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The third-place game will be 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer. The fifth-place match is 11:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Madison Ice Arena. The seventh-place game is 11:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hartmeyer.
Madison Ice Inc., which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and owner and operator of Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena, is the host of the event. The major sponsor is Culver’s Restaurants.
Boys JV teams include the Milton co-op, Oregon, Marquette, Janesville co-op, Oshkosh Ice Hawks, Sun Prairie, De Pere co-op and Monona Grove.
Girls JV teams include Madison Metro Lynx, Cap City Cougars, Lakeshore Lightning and St. Croix Valley Fusion.
Boys hockey preview: Madison Edgewood forward Cody Menzel among 10 players you need to know this season
Alex Kaminsky, sr., G, DeForest
Area coaches predicted the Norskies to finish anywhere from top three to bottom three in the Badger East Conference, and Kaminsky’s play will be key in deciding which direction the team goes. In last year’s incomplete season, he saved 211 of 235 shots for an .898 save percentage in 10 games. He'll also get help from returning defensemen in senior Cole Wright and junior Sam Bachman.
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Menzel stands out as likely the top scorer on a loaded Crusaders team expected to win the Badger West and be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the area. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games last season. In his last full season, as a sophomore, he scored 32 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games, and potted two goals in three playoff contests.
Tyler Kreft, sr., G, Madison Memorial
The senior goalie had an impressive jump from an .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots) to .924 (279 saves on 302 shots) as a sophomore in 2019-20, despite facing more than 100 more shots. Like many other Madison-area players, he’ll have to brush off the rust from not playing competitively last year. He will anchor the defense, along with returning senior defenders Sam Knight and Matt Statz, for a Memorial team projected to be in the middle of the pack to bottom half of the conference by Big Eight coaches.
Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West
The senior forward scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 20 contests for the Regents last season and is expected to be the primary facilitator on offense. But he's also a capable scorer which he showed as a sophomore, when he had 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. West is projected to finish anywhere from second to fifth by Big Eight conference coaches.
Simeon Pommerening, sr., F/D, McFarland
A versatile player on the ice, Pommerening will be looked upon as one of the senior leaders for an inexperienced McFarland squad. Pay attention to how he’s utilized on the ice as the season progresses. He's shown an ability to score and to drive play with 17 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games during the last full season in 2019-20. He also has a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame that gives him the potential to be a solid defender.
Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton
As a freshman last season, Engelkes showed intriguing promise in scoring three goals plus adding an assist in only two games. Although his high school experience is limited, he had seven goals and three assists (10 points) in 27 games for his Team Wisconsin 16U AAA club team this year. He could be a spark for a Cardinals squad projected to finish in the conference’s top three by Big Eight coaches.
Huntley Williams, so., D, Monona Grove
Under first-year coach Brian Loeck, the Silver Eagles are somewhat of a dark horse in the Badger East Conference. Not the most experienced team, they could rely on their defense to muck up games rather than go shot-for-shot with opponents. Loeck tabbed Williams as the team’s key returner on defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays a key role in facilitating some offense, too.
Davis Hamilton, sr., F, Sun Prairie
A menacing presence at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Hamilton will be important in scoring and setting up scoring opportunities in the Cardinals' offense. He scored twice in four games last season and tallied 11 goals plus 24 assists in 24 contests in 2019-20. Hamilton will help lead a Sun Prairie team expected to be in the mix with Verona and Middleton to finish atop the Big Eight Conference.
Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward comes off two consecutive seasons of double-digit goals and more than 25 points. As a freshman he scored 11 goals in 24 games, improving as a sophomore to 15 goals in just 16 games, totaling 26 points in each of those regular seasons. Cordray’s expected continued growth is why several area coaches project Verona to be atop the Big Eight Conference by season’s end.
David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee
On a Warriors team almost unanimously expected to win the Badger East Conference, Emerich could be a key scorer who makes a significant leap in his game. In his first season of varsity hockey, the 5-foot-3 forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 12 games, plus added a goal and two assists in a pair of playoff matchups.