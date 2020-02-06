Waunakee edges Sauk Prairie co-op to win Badger North Conference title

WAUNAKEE — As Waunakee’s Danny Reis skated in along the right wall, he saw teammate Steven Pasinato driving toward the net.
Reis, a junior forward on the boys hockey team, looked to create a scoring opportunity.
“So, I put on the brakes,” Reis said. “I just fired a shot on net, hoping for a rebound. I was shooting to score, but I just wanted to get a shot on net.”
Reis’ rising shot went over the shoulder of Sauk Prairie co-op senior goaltender Jordan O’Connor and nestled high in the back of the net.
Reis’ goal with 11 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game gave Waunakee its first lead and proved to be the winner in a 3-2 Badger North Conference victory over Sauk Prairie on Thursday night at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
Pasinato, a junior forward, assisted on all three goals as the Warriors (15-7-0 overall, 8-1-0 Badger North) clinched the outright conference title with one league game to play. Second-place Sauk Prairie (15-3-1, 6-3-0) had been 8-0-1 in its previous nine games since dropping a 2-0 decision to Waunakee on Jan. 7.
“It was our goal at the beginning of the season to get the conference banner again,” Reis said. “It’s my first time winning the conference, so it’s a big deal for our whole team.”
The Warriors, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state poll, rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.
“I just knew we had good leadership in the room, and we didn’t panic,” Waunakee coach Eric Olson said. “We knew we could score goals, so we didn’t panic. We stayed together. I’m very, very happy for this team.”
Waunakee, which had no penalties, stymied Sauk Prairie senior Riley Jelinek, who entered the game leading the state in points (69) and was second in assists (42) but recorded no points.
“It was a big game for us,” Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei said. “We were certainly prepared for it and we came up on the short end of the stick. I can’t fault our effort. We made a couple mistakes that cost us, and there you go.”
The Eagles dominated the offensive opportunities in the first period and scored first on senior Cam Desroches’ goal at the 12:29 mark of the period.
“We outshot them 14-5, but only scored one goal,” Lohrei said. “Those opportunities always come back to haunt you.”
The Eagles’ defense, led by female goalie O’Connor, who entered with a 1.48 goals-against average, kept the Warriors off the board in the first 17 minutes. O’Connor — who’s played with Madison Capitols teams and plans to play collegiately at UW-River Falls — is playing with the boys team because Sauk Prairie wasn’t involved with a girls co-op team this year, Lohrei said.
Said Olson: “She has been really good this year. They lock you down.”
Waunakee senior goaltender Hunter Beck — who’s returned after an early season meniscus injury, Olson said — came up big with 12 first-period saves.
“He held us in there in the first period,” Olson said about Beck. “We were getting barraged.”
Sophomore forward Isaac Nett, off assists from Reis and Pasinato, scored to tie the game at 1 at the 8:05 mark of the second period. But Sauk Prairie sophomore Nick Mast answered with a goal 58 seconds later, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead and forcing the Warriors to battle back again.
Waunakee junior defenseman Drew Christianson scored the equalizer with 5:04 left in the second period, converting a power-play goal against Sauk Prairie’s strong penalty-kill unit.
“We move the puck around pretty well,” Olson said. “That rubber goes around, tic-tac-toe. We have some snipers on that power-play unit. We showed that tonight. We knew they had a great `PK’ unit. So, it was a testament to our power play that we were able to tally.”
Sauk Prairie 1 1 0 — 2
Waupun 0 2 1 — 3
First period: SP — Desroches (unassisted), 12:29.
Second period: W — Nett (Pasinato, Reis), 8:05. SP — N. Mast (Hanson), 9:03. W — Christianson (Pasinato, Nett), 11:56 (pp).
Third period: W — Reis (Pasinato, Nett), 5:14.
Saves: W 29 (Beck); SP 22 (O’Connor). Penalties-minutes: W 0; SP 2-4.