Waunakee edges Sauk Prairie co-op to win Badger North Conference title

The Warriors, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state poll, rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.

“I just knew we had good leadership in the room, and we didn’t panic,” Waunakee coach Eric Olson said. “We knew we could score goals, so we didn’t panic. We stayed together. I’m very, very happy for this team.”

Waunakee, which had no penalties, stymied Sauk Prairie senior Riley Jelinek, who entered the game leading the state in points (69) and was second in assists (42) but recorded no points.

“It was a big game for us,” Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei said. “We were certainly prepared for it and we came up on the short end of the stick. I can’t fault our effort. We made a couple mistakes that cost us, and there you go.”

The Eagles dominated the offensive opportunities in the first period and scored first on senior Cam Desroches’ goal at the 12:29 mark of the period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We outshot them 14-5, but only scored one goal,” Lohrei said. “Those opportunities always come back to haunt you.”