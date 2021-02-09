Waunakee boys hockey team advances after top-seeded Edgewood drops out due to COVID-19 reasons

In the fall, the Edgewood girls volleyball team was a sectional champion but then withdrew from state competition for health reasons. While not specifying COVID-19, Edgewood's release at the time said: "It is with a heavy heart that due to unforeseen circumstances in these unprecedented times, Edgewood girls volleyball will not be able to attend and participate in the WIAA state tournament. While we are sad for our student-athletes who earned the right to compete for a state championship, we must adhere to public health protocols."