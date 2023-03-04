MIDDLETON — The Verona boys hockey team entered Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 title game seeking to replicate its 2020 state championship victory over Green Bay Notre Dame.

History did not repeat itself.

Top-seeded and undefeated Notre Dame scored three first-period goals and added five more in the third period during an 8-2 victory over second-seeded Verona in the Division 1 state championship game at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

“I’m really proud of everybody on the team,” Verona senior forward Reece Cordray said. “It’s, obviously, hard right now. But looking back on it, I’m sure we will be proud of the moment. Only two teams come home with hardware and we are one of them.”

Sophomore forward Sam Kappell scored a hat trick and had two assists for Fox River Classic Conference champion Notre Dame (28-0), which won its second state title. The Tritons also won the championship in 2012.

Senior defenseman Lars Brotzman and senior forward Conrad Moline scored for Big Eight Conference champion Verona (23-6).

“It’s sad, of course,” Brotzman said. “But it was great just for us to get here. … Last year (losing in the sectional semifinals) was terrible. It’s still bad now, but it’s better that we are one of the last two teams to get to this point. … We all worked so hard to get here. It’s really amazing what we did.”

The Tritons scored the first three goals. Once Notre Dame took a 4-1 lead in the third period, Verona coach Joel Marshall said his players had a difficult time responding.

“They had a good mindset going into the third (period), I thought,” Marshall said. “But as soon as they scored that fourth one, as we said in the locker room, the wheels fell off. They knew that that team was too good to come back and score four goals on in a matter of 15 minutes. It was a little bit of a shock for us. It was hard for us to adjust to and we couldn’t get our bearings.”

Kappell scored the game’s first goal on a rebound from just left of the net with 11 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first period. Sophomore defenseman Harold “Drew” Schock and senior forward Hunter Bill assisted on the goal.

The Tritons made it 2-0 only 20 seconds later.

This time, Schock scored, with assists from Kappell and Bill, who was selected as the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association state player of the year.

Big Eight player of the year Cordray had a scoring opportunity with 2:05 left in the first period, breaking in on net, but Notre Dame junior goaltender Lleyton Jaschke made a glove save.

Kappell then increased Notre Dame’s lead to 3-0 with a goal with 59.6 seconds left in the first period. Bill collected his third assist of the period, skating behind the net and passing back to Kappell, who was alone on the doorstep to the left of the net and fired in the puck past Wildcats junior goalie Blake Craven.

“The first period didn’t go our way,” Marshall said. “We played well. We had some chances. That’s the way we were going to have to be in the game — take those risky chances and capitalize on some of those odd-man rushes we had. We didn’t and they manufactured some goals.”

The Wildcats rallied within 3-1 in the second period. Brotzman, on the right wing, gathered in a no-look pass from Cordray and scored with 11:55 left in the second period.

“I was just playing hard and it came to me,” Brotzman said. “I knew I had to get something going. I got a little lucky, but it came from the whole team working hard.”

The Tritons gained breathing room at 4-1 when junior defenseman Bryce Dahl scored a goal 1:22 into the third period. Kappell and senior forward Brenden Gruber were credited with the assists.

“Once they got that fourth goal, it kind of fell apart,” Cordray said. “They are not six goals better than us, regardless of the score.”

Tritons junior forward Kade McCarron then scored with 12:18 left to play and Kappell added his third goal with 11:45 remaining.

Notre Dame scored two power-play goals after that, with junior defenseman Mason Peapenburg scoring with 7:39 left and senior defenseman Michael McIntee scoring with 6:28 remaining.

Moline scored Verona’s second goal when he fired a shot down the ice and scored just prior to the final horn at 16:57, while the Tritons already had begun celebrating.

Notre Dame also defeated Verona 4-3 during the regular season.

“Notre Dame is one of the most talented high schools teams I’ve seen in many years,” Marshall said.

The 2008 Eau Claire Memorial team was the most recent team to complete an undefeated WIAA hockey season, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.