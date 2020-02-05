You are the owner of this article.
Verona tops Sun Prairie, clinches outright Big Eight Conference boys hockey title
top story

Verona tops Sun Prairie, clinches outright Big Eight Conference boys hockey title

verona hockey

The Verona hockey team celebrates its victory over Sun Prairie on Tuesday night and winning the Big Eight Conference title. 

 Verona HS hockey Twitter

Cale Rufenacht scored three goals and had an assist and Leo Renlund added a goal and three assists in leading the Verona boys hockey team to a 5-1 victory over host Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference game Tuesday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

Verona (18-4-0 overall, 13-0-0 Big Eight), coached by Joel Marshall, earned the outright Big Eight regular-season title. It was Verona's fourth consecutive league crown. 

The Wildcats, ranked fifth in Division 1 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net poll, opened a 4-0 lead over the Cardinals (17-6-0, 10-3-0). 

Davis Hamilton scored Sun Prairie's goal. 

VERONA 5, SUN PRAIRIE 1

Verona*2*1*2*—*5

Sun Prairie*0*0*1*—*1

First period: V — Jurrens (Rufenacht, Renlund), 11:52 (pp); Rufenacht (Renlund), 15:29.

Second period: V — Rufenacht (Haessig), 13:58 (sh).

Third period: V — Renlund, :38; SP — Hamilton (Brunson), 12:22; V -- Rufenacht (Renlund, Osting), 15:00.

Saves: V (Grant) 14; SP (Liegel) 45. Penalties-minutes: V 7-22; SP 6-12.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

