Verona tops Sun Prairie, clinches outright Big Eight Conference boys hockey title

Cale Rufenacht scored three goals and had an assist and Leo Renlund added a goal and three assists in leading the Verona boys hockey team to a 5-1 victory over host Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference game Tuesday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Verona (18-4-0 overall, 13-0-0 Big Eight), coached by Joel Marshall, earned the outright Big Eight regular-season title. It was Verona's fourth consecutive league crown.
The Wildcats, ranked fifth in Division 1 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net poll, opened a 4-0 lead over the Cardinals (17-6-0, 10-3-0).
Davis Hamilton scored Sun Prairie's goal.
VERONA 5, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Verona*2*1*2*—*5
Sun Prairie*0*0*1*—*1
First period: V — Jurrens (Rufenacht, Renlund), 11:52 (pp); Rufenacht (Renlund), 15:29.
Second period: V — Rufenacht (Haessig), 13:58 (sh).
Third period: V — Renlund, :38; SP — Hamilton (Brunson), 12:22; V -- Rufenacht (Renlund, Osting), 15:00.
Saves: V (Grant) 14; SP (Liegel) 45. Penalties-minutes: V 7-22; SP 6-12.