Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys hockey photo: Verona's Mack Keryluk

Verona's Mack Keryluk works against Notre Dame Academy goaltender Bo Buckley during the 2018 WIAA state tournament. Verona opens tonight with a non-conference home game against Madison Edgewood in the first round of the Admirals Cup tournament.

 GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The Verona boys hockey team was atop WisconsinPrepHockey.net’s weekly state rankings.

Sun Prairie stood fifth and Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition this week.

Verona moved up from the second spot, while Sun Prairie climbed from eighth.

In girls hockey, the Beaver Dam co-op was ranked No. 3 in the girls poll.

The Sun Prairie co-op was ninth and the Beloit Memorial co-op received honorable-mention recognition.

The Warbirds/Beaver Dam Alliance is a co-op with Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam/Campbellsport/Dodgeland/Kewaskum/Kohler/Oakfield/Oshkosh North/Oshkosh West/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs/Waupun/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy. 

The Sun Prairie co-op (the Cap City Cougars) include Sun Prairie/DeForest/Madison East/Madison La Follette/Waunakee. 

The Beloit Memorial co-op (the Rock County Fury) include Beloit Memorial/Albany/Brodhead/Clinton/Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker/Milton/Monroe/Beloit Turner/Lena (Illinois)/Orangeville (Illinois). 

BOYS HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Rank, school;W-L-T;LW

1, Verona;8-0-2;2

2, University School of Milw.;6-1-0;3

3, Superior;7-1-0;4

4, Green Bay Notre Dame;3-1-3;1

5, Sun Prairie;8-1-0;8

6, Onalaska co-op;10-0-0;9

7, Stevens Point;8-1-0;5

8, Eagle River Northland Pines;8-0-0;HM

9, Wausau West;6-2-0;6

10, Neenah co-op;5-2-0;HM

Honorable mention: Eau Claire Memorial, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Hudson, Madison Edgewood (8-1-0), Waukesha North co-op (5-3-2).

GIRLS HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Rank, school;W-L-T;LW

1, Eau Claire North co-op;8-1-0;1

2, Schofield D.C. Everest co-op;8-1-0;2

3, Beaver Dam co-op;8-0-0;3

4, New Richmond co-op;7-1-0;4

5, Appleton Xavier co-op;8-1-0;5

6, River Falls co-op;4-2-0;8

7, University School co-op;6-3-0;7

8, Hudson;2-2-0;6

9, Sun Prairie co-op;4-2-1;9

10, Hayward;4-5-1;10

Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-4-2), Beloit Memorial co-op (5-3-1).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments