The Verona boys hockey team was atop WisconsinPrepHockey.net’s weekly state rankings.
Sun Prairie stood fifth and Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition this week.
Verona moved up from the second spot, while Sun Prairie climbed from eighth.
In girls hockey, the Beaver Dam co-op was ranked No. 3 in the girls poll.
The Sun Prairie co-op was ninth and the Beloit Memorial co-op received honorable-mention recognition.
The Warbirds/Beaver Dam Alliance is a co-op with Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam/Campbellsport/Dodgeland/Kewaskum/Kohler/Oakfield/Oshkosh North/Oshkosh West/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs/Waupun/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy.
The Sun Prairie co-op (the Cap City Cougars) include Sun Prairie/DeForest/Madison East/Madison La Follette/Waunakee.
The Beloit Memorial co-op (the Rock County Fury) include Beloit Memorial/Albany/Brodhead/Clinton/Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker/Milton/Monroe/Beloit Turner/Lena (Illinois)/Orangeville (Illinois).
BOYS HOCKEY
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school;W-L-T;LW
1, Verona;8-0-2;2
2, University School of Milw.;6-1-0;3
3, Superior;7-1-0;4
4, Green Bay Notre Dame;3-1-3;1
5, Sun Prairie;8-1-0;8
6, Onalaska co-op;10-0-0;9
7, Stevens Point;8-1-0;5
8, Eagle River Northland Pines;8-0-0;HM
9, Wausau West;6-2-0;6
10, Neenah co-op;5-2-0;HM
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Memorial, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Hudson, Madison Edgewood (8-1-0), Waukesha North co-op (5-3-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school;W-L-T;LW
1, Eau Claire North co-op;8-1-0;1
2, Schofield D.C. Everest co-op;8-1-0;2
3, Beaver Dam co-op;8-0-0;3
4, New Richmond co-op;7-1-0;4
5, Appleton Xavier co-op;8-1-0;5
6, River Falls co-op;4-2-0;8
7, University School co-op;6-3-0;7
8, Hudson;2-2-0;6
9, Sun Prairie co-op;4-2-1;9
10, Hayward;4-5-1;10
Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-4-2), Beloit Memorial co-op (5-3-1).