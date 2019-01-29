The Verona boys hockey team was ranked fifth and Sun Prairie seventh in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net weekly state rankings.
Verona dropped from second to fifth and Sun Prairie fell from fifth to seventh.
Eagle River Northland Pines was ranked No. 1 in the boys poll.
In the girls rankings, the Beaver Dam co-op climbed from third to the top spot.
The Beloit Memorial co-op was 10th and the Sun Prairie co-op received honorable-mention recognition (11th overall).
The Warbirds/Beaver Dam Alliance is a co-op with Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam/Campbellsport/Dodgeland/Kewaskum/Kohler/Oakfield/Oshkosh North/Oshkosh West/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs/Waupun/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy.
The Sun Prairie co-op (the Cap City Cougars) includes Sun Prairie/DeForest/Madison East/Madison La Follette/Waunakee.
The Beloit Memorial co-op (the Rock County Fury) includes Beloit Memorial/Albany/Brodhead/Clinton/Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker/Milton/Monroe/Beloit Turner/Lena (Illinois)/Orangeville (Illinois).
BOYS HOCKEY
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, program*W-L*LW
1, Eagle River Northland Pines*17-2-0*6
2, University School of Milw.*17-2-0*1
3, Wausau West*16-3-1*4
4, Superior*15-4-0*3
5, Verona*15-3-2*2
6, Stevens Point*16-2-2*8
7, Sun Prairie*15-3-0*5
8, Onalaska co-op*18-2-0*7
9, Neenah co-op*13-3-2*9
10, Eau Claire North*12-6-1*HM
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Memorial (9-6-2); Hudson (12-6-1); Green Bay Notre Dame (10-5-4); Waukesha North co-op (10-7-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, program*W-L*LW
1, Beaver Dam co-op*16-2-0*3
2, Appleton Xavier co-op*18-3-0*1
3, Baldwin-Woodville co-op*16-6-0*4
4, Eau Claire North co-op*15-5-0*3
5, New Richmond co-op*13-4-1*5
6, River Falls co-op*14-5-2*7
7, Hudson*9-8-2*6
8, University School co-op*13-7-0*8
9, Green Bay East co-op*9-9-3*10
10, Beloit Memorial co-op*11-7-2*9
Honorable mention: Sun Prairie co-op (9-5-3); Hayward co-op (8-8-4); Onalaska co-op (9-9-1).