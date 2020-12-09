Verona, other area teams turn to club hockey due to COVID-19 restrictions

Verona senior Nathan Jurrens thought back to the end of the past WIAA boys hockey season and hardly could believe what has transpired since March.
Jurrens and the Wildcats celebrated winning the WIAA Division 1 boys state hockey championship with a 2-1 overtime victory over Green Bay Notre Dame on March 7 at the Dane County Coliseum. That was just prior to the WIAA halting the rest of the winter sports seasons the next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely really crazy,” said Jurrens, a Verona defenseman who hopes to play junior hockey and in college. “It was literally the week after the state championship that everything happened. I’m so grateful that we were able to experience that before that happened.”
He said he hopes Verona gets another crack at the state title this season. But Verona, a school in Dane County, isn’t currently able to play while its athletics are on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the health restrictions mandated by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
So, a group of about 23 Verona players formed a club hockey team being run by parent volunteers that isn’t affiliated with the high school or sanctioned by the WIAA (there also is a JV-type team, too). The team practices and plays games outside of Dane County.
“This club team is a response and solution to this,” said Jay Jurrens, Nathan’s father, adding the team cannot control what Dane County decides. “As (former Olympian) Bob Suter said, `It’s about the kids.’ It’s true.”
Thirteen teams in the state — including Verona and 11 others in the area (in and outside Dane County), according to a Wisconsinprephockey.net list — are playing as club teams under the auspices of the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association.
“I think we are pretty fortunate to be playing right now,” Nathan Jurrens said. “Coming off the state championship last year, we are more than willing to do whatever we can to play.”
Other teams are playing WIAA schedules, including Madison Edgewood, which lost to Verona in a sectional final last season. Edgewood coach Pete Rothering emphasized safety during the pandemic takes priority, but he also said he believes the athletes need an outlet.
“It’s about the opportunity for the kids to compete,” Rothering said, adding: “We are just excited to be playing.”
Edgewood, a Dane County school, also must play outside the county and scheduling ice time is difficult, Rothering said. He said he’s faced many challenges during his coaching career, but this season is the most challenging in terms of coordination and logistics.
The WIAA, which has its boys and girls hockey state championship matches currently scheduled for Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids, is OK with the club team arrangement during this school year when not all schools are permitted to compete.
“First, student-athletes have the freedom to do as they wish until their WIAA high school team begins their official face-to-face practice,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski wrote in an email. “This is OK with the WIAA. This year there is no minimum number of games high school teams have to compete in prior to the start of the WIAA tournament series due to COVID. This is for both boys’ and girls’ hockey and all sports.”
Shafranski said there is a minimum number of practices WIAA high school teams must have prior to their first contest. He said a high school hockey team must have at least 10 practices before it can compete in a game, including a WIAA tournament series game.
“Around the state, most schools are playing,” Rothering said. “Dane County is different. I think it’s valuable to play. We are happy to be playing, for sure.”
The Verona team doesn’t wear its school uniforms and isn’t led by its school coach (Joel Marshall). A former JV coach, Scott Mirwald, is serving as coach and Jay Jurrens is in charge of scheduling.
The team is hoping to resume WIAA play if the Dane County guidelines change and its school permits it to play.
“That would be the best case — that we could come back to the WIAA,” said Nathan Jurrens, currently sidelined by a foot injury. “Then we’d have another chance to go for a state championship.”
In light of the Dane County restrictions, Jay Jurrens said the Verona parents and players sought a way to provide opportunity for the players to compete, attempting to move around an obstacle rather than being stuck.
“We took the ball, and picked it up and ran with it,” said Jay Jurrens, a 1986 Madison Memorial graduate and former Spartans goaltender.
The WAHA route gave Verona the infrastructure as a team and more flexibility to schedule games and ice time outside Dane County. Practices primarily have been at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena, Jurrens said.
The players wear masks at the rink, including while playing, which does make it more difficult to breathe, said Rothering, whose team also has practiced at Sauk Prairie.
In addition to hockey, Dane County girls hockey and basketball teams not affiliated with their schools have been playing games outside the county.
The Verona club hockey team traveled to Superior this past weekend to play.
“We are grateful for anything we can get,” Jay Jurrens said. “I work feverishly to schedule games, as many as can be. They deserve that much.”
Nathan Jurrens, one of the team’s captains, has told his teammates to savor each opportunity during this uncertain time.
“My message to the team is we don’t have any other choice than to give everything we can,” he said. “We don’t know how many practices or games we might have. We have to capitalize on every single practice because we don’t know what will happen.”
