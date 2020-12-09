Verona, other area teams turn to club hockey due to COVID-19 restrictions

The WIAA, which has its boys and girls hockey state championship matches currently scheduled for Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids, is OK with the club team arrangement during this school year when not all schools are permitted to compete.

“First, student-athletes have the freedom to do as they wish until their WIAA high school team begins their official face-to-face practice,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski wrote in an email. “This is OK with the WIAA. This year there is no minimum number of games high school teams have to compete in prior to the start of the WIAA tournament series due to COVID. This is for both boys’ and girls’ hockey and all sports.”

Shafranski said there is a minimum number of practices WIAA high school teams must have prior to their first contest. He said a high school hockey team must have at least 10 practices before it can compete in a game, including a WIAA tournament series game.

“Around the state, most schools are playing,” Rothering said. “Dane County is different. I think it’s valuable to play. We are happy to be playing, for sure.”

The Verona team doesn’t wear its school uniforms and isn’t led by its school coach (Joel Marshall). A former JV coach, Scott Mirwald, is serving as coach and Jay Jurrens is in charge of scheduling.