Verona falls to Hudson in WIAA Division 1 boys hockey final

Hudson was on the board again 53 seconds later when sophomore forward Alex Pottratz scored.

“One of our best games was against USM (on Thursday),” Verona senior forward Walker Haessig said. “I think in this championship game, we needed to have our best game possible. But you have to congratulate Hudson because they played unbelievably good. They played all-around phenomenally. It’s pretty hard when you can’t get shots.”

After a scoreless second period, Verona didn’t convert on a power-play opportunity early in the third period.

“If we could just squeak one in, it would have been a different game,” Marshall said. “That’s where momentum and that’s where energy comes from. … In a game like this when your back is against the wall as much as it was, it was hard to find the positives and hard to get that momentum going in our favor.”

Mears then gave Hudson a 3-0 lead, scoring from just to Grant’s right with 12:58 remaining in the third period. Junior forward Matthew Mauer’s empty-net goal with 2:37 left to play closed the scoring.

Fond du Lac Springs 4, Superior 1