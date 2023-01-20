Verona clinches sixth straight Big Eight Conference championship with win over Middleton

VERONA — Physicality and defense dominated early before Verona was able to pull away and clinch its sixth straight Big Eight Conference championship on Friday.

The Wildcats won 6-2 after a scoreless first period against Middleton at the Verona Ice Arena. Verona (13-4, 10-1 Big Eight Conference) won the Dec. 13 meeting, 3-2 in double overtime.

"It was a big game obviously for the boys, we took it as a conference championship game which it was for us to get the outright title," Verona coach Joel Marshall said.

Friday night’s game was just as intense and tightly contested. Anticipation for the game showed in the opening seconds, when Verona’s Jack Marske hit the puck over the glass. However, once both teams settled down it became a physical and defensive dominated first period.

A penalty on Middleton’s Eli Covey at the 10:40 mark gave Verona a power play. The Wildcats were unable to convert on the early advantage, as Middleton’s goalie Cam Haynes deflected several shots on goal.

On the other end Verona’s Blake Craven matched the opposing goalie, blocking three consecutive shots on goal toward the end of the first period.

Verona’s Garrison Codde scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period.

This was some unexpected offense for the Wildcats as it Codde’s sixth goal of the season. It looked like Verona was going to take full control of the game.

A goal from Conrad Moline with six minutes left in the period doubled the Wildcats lead, 2-0. It was Moline’s 17th goal of the season, which is second best on the team.

"I just think we have belief in our team to play the full 51 minutes and when we do that nobody can really stop us," Moline said.

This came after Middleton squandered four power-play opportunities. With two minutes remaining Verona’s David Dina was sent to the penalty box for a delay of game. He joined his teammate Charlie Scadden, giving Middleton a 5-on-3 advantage for 30 seconds.

The Cardinals (12-7, 6-3) would capitalize instantly with a goal from Eli Convey making the score 2-1 heading into the final period.

"We had plenty of opportunities, I don't think we're going back to our rink thinking we didn't have a chance," Middleton coach Dan Truehl said. "We played a lot of time on the power play but couldn't find a way to get in the back of the net."

Verona was aggressive to open the final period, scoring two goals within the first three minutes. Dina scored his second goal of the game, and 20 seconds later Reece Cordray would score for a 4-1 lead.

Verona’s top goal scorer wasn’t done there, as Cordray scored again at the 11:24 mark, giving his team a commanding 5-1 lead.

"Playing almost 10 minutes of shorthanded hockey in that second period, we tried to spin that as positive as we could and the little bit of even strength we had we jumped on them right away," Marshall said.

Brady Engelkes answered to convert another 5-on-3 opportunity for the Cardinals. His 36th goal of the season ranks first in the state, according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey, and cut the lead to 5-2.

The final goal of the game would come with two minutes remaining as Codde scored his second goal of the game with two minutes left to cap a fourth straight win for Verona.

"Obviously, the Big Eight is something we set out to win every year so that goal is done but there is still another trophy out there," Truehl said. "Our goal right now is to get back playing good hockey, get a nice little streak and see what happens in the playoffs."

Middleton has lost its third straight and four of its last five games.