The Verona boys hockey team was ranked third and Sun Prairie fifth in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net weekly state rankings.
Sun Prairie plays Verona Saturday night at Verona Ice Arena.
Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition.
University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1.
In the girls hockey poll, the Beaver Dam co-op was fifth, the Sun Prairie co-op ninth and the Beloit Memorial co-op 10th.
The Appleton Xavier co-op was first.
BOYS HOCKEY
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Records through Monday)
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, University School*12-1-0*1
2, Wausau West*10-2-1*2
3, Verona*12-1-2*3
4, Superior*12-2-0*5
5, Sun Prairie*12-1-2*4
6, Northland Pines*8
7, Stevens Point*12-1-1*7
8, Onalaska co-op*11-2-0*6
9, Neenah co-op*9-2-2*9
10, Waukesha North co-op*9-4-2*HM
Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls (8-4-1); Eau Claire North (8-5-1); Hudson (7-3-1); Madison Edgewood (11-3-0); Green Bay Notre Dame (6-3-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Records through Monday)
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Appleton Xavier co-op*15-1-0*2
2, D.C. Everest co-op*11-5-0*1
3, Eau Claire North co-op*12-3-0*3
4, Somerset co-op*11-3-0*4
5, Beaver Dam co-op*11-2-0*5
6, River Falls co-op*10-3-0*6
7, Hudson*6-6-0*8
8, University School co-op*10-5-0*7
9, Sun Prairie co-op*5-4-3*9
10, Beloit Memorial co-op*9-5-1*10
Honorable mention: Hayward co-op (5-6-2).