Boys hockey photo: Verona's Mack Keryluk

Verona's Mack Keryluk works against Notre Dame Academy goaltender Bo Buckley during the 2018 WIAA state tournament. Verona opens tonight with a non-conference home game against Madison Edgewood in the first round of the Admirals Cup tournament.

 GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The Verona boys hockey team was ranked third and Sun Prairie fifth in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net weekly state rankings. 

Sun Prairie plays Verona Saturday night at Verona Ice Arena. 

Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition. 

University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1. 

In the girls hockey poll, the Beaver Dam co-op was fifth, the Sun Prairie co-op ninth and the Beloit Memorial co-op 10th. 

The Appleton Xavier co-op was first. 

BOYS HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Records through Monday)

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, University School*12-1-0*1

2, Wausau West*10-2-1*2

3, Verona*12-1-2*3

4, Superior*12-2-0*5

5, Sun Prairie*12-1-2*4

6, Northland Pines*8

7, Stevens Point*12-1-1*7

8, Onalaska co-op*11-2-0*6

9, Neenah co-op*9-2-2*9

10, Waukesha North co-op*9-4-2*HM

Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls (8-4-1); Eau Claire North (8-5-1); Hudson (7-3-1); Madison Edgewood (11-3-0); Green Bay Notre Dame (6-3-3).

GIRLS HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Records through Monday)

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Appleton Xavier co-op*15-1-0*2

2, D.C. Everest co-op*11-5-0*1

3, Eau Claire North co-op*12-3-0*3

4, Somerset co-op*11-3-0*4

5, Beaver Dam co-op*11-2-0*5

6, River Falls co-op*10-3-0*6

7, Hudson*6-6-0*8

8, University School co-op*10-5-0*7

9, Sun Prairie co-op*5-4-3*9

10, Beloit Memorial co-op*9-5-1*10

Honorable mention: Hayward co-op (5-6-2).

