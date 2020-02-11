You are the owner of this article.
Verona boys hockey team earns No. 5 ranking in Division 1 in state poll; Waunakee fifth in Division 2
Verona boys hockey team earns No. 5 ranking in Division 1 in state poll; Waunakee fifth in Division 2

Madison-West-at-Verona-Wisconsin-high-school-hockey-03-H6E0386-01032020210253

Verona's Parker Ploc (17) shoots for the net, as Madison West takes on Verona in Wisconsin Big Eight conference boys high school hockey on Friday, 1/3/20 at the Verona Ice Arena

 Greg Dixon

The Verona boys hockey team was ranked fifth in Division 1 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state rankings for boys and girls hockey.

Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked.

In Division 2, Waunakee was fifth and McFarland sixth.

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs was No. 1 in Division 2.

Among the girls teams, the Middleton (Metro Lynx) co-op was second and Sun Prairie (Cap City Cougars) co-op was fourth.

The Eau Claire North co-op was first.

BOYS HOCKEY 

WisconsinPrepHockey.net 

State rankings

FEBRUARY 10, 2020

Division 1 

1. Green Bay Notre Dame (1) 19-1-1

2. Hudson (4) 17-4-0

3. Hartland Arrowhead (3) 20-0-2

4. Wausau West (2) 18-3-0

5. Verona (5) 19-4-0

6. University School of Milwaukee (6) 16-5-1

Honorable mention -- Chippewa Falls.

Division 2 

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (1) 18-2-2

2. Eagle River Northland Pines (2) 18-4-0

3. Hayward (3) 16-5-1

4. Waupun (4) 15-6-2

5. Waunakee (5) 16-7-0

6. McFarland (6) 16-4-2

GIRLS

1. Eau Claire North co-op (2) 18-3-1

2. Middleton co-op (5) 18-3-0

3. Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (1) 16-3-2

4. Sun Prairie co-op (3) 18-3-0

5. River Falls co-op (4) 19-5-0

6. Appleton Xavier co-op (6) 16-6-0

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

