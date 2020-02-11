Verona boys hockey team earns No. 5 ranking in Division 1 in state poll; Waunakee fifth in Division 2

The Verona boys hockey team was ranked fifth in Division 1 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state rankings for boys and girls hockey.
Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked.
In Division 2, Waunakee was fifth and McFarland sixth.
Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs was No. 1 in Division 2.
Among the girls teams, the Middleton (Metro Lynx) co-op was second and Sun Prairie (Cap City Cougars) co-op was fourth.
The Eau Claire North co-op was first.
BOYS HOCKEY
State rankings
FEBRUARY 10, 2020
Division 1
1. Green Bay Notre Dame (1) 19-1-1
2. Hudson (4) 17-4-0
3. Hartland Arrowhead (3) 20-0-2
4. Wausau West (2) 18-3-0
You have free articles remaining.
5. Verona (5) 19-4-0
6. University School of Milwaukee (6) 16-5-1
Honorable mention -- Chippewa Falls.
Division 2
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (1) 18-2-2
2. Eagle River Northland Pines (2) 18-4-0
3. Hayward (3) 16-5-1
4. Waupun (4) 15-6-2
5. Waunakee (5) 16-7-0
6. McFarland (6) 16-4-2
GIRLS
1. Eau Claire North co-op (2) 18-3-1
2. Middleton co-op (5) 18-3-0
3. Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (1) 16-3-2
4. Sun Prairie co-op (3) 18-3-0
5. River Falls co-op (4) 19-5-0
6. Appleton Xavier co-op (6) 16-6-0