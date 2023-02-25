SUN PRAIRIE — Verona made its point quickly in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 boys hockey sectional final against Madison Edgewood.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period en route to a 4-1 victory to advance to the state tournament, where they made a title game appearance in 2021.

“Majority of our team has never been to state,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said "We have a history of it, but obviously the excitement of winning the sectional final never gets old."

Edgewood got its lone goal in the second period but managed nothing else offensively.

“It just not a team you want to be chasing from behind, and that’s what we were doing all night,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said.

Verona’s fast start was thanks to patience and unselfish play in the offensive zone.

Jack Marske began the scoring with a goal in the first four minutes. A pass from Larz Brotzman gave Marske a one-on-one with the goalie.

Seniors Conrad Moline and Reece Cordray connected with 11:15 left in the period, with Cordray setting up Moline for a goal.

Moline then scored a shorthanded goal with six minutes remaining after teammate Grady Miller received a penalty.

“We just capitalized on our chances and we took advantage of the seniority we have over Edgewood in that first period,” Marshall said.

Edgewood responded just less than a minute into the second period when Paul Sergenian scored.

Verona’s Garrison Codde delivered on an empty net with 5 seconds left in the game for the final score.

“They’re a good hockey team, their front line is very good and we just couldn’t get to the front of the net enough,” Rothering said.

Verona goalie Blake Craven continued his strong postseason, holding another opponent to one goal. He hasn’t allowed more than one goal in any of the Wildcats’ three postseason games.

“I think the mentality changes in the postseason cause I’m playing for the seniors,” Craven said. “If I don’t play well, their high school career is over.”

Edgewood was looking to repeat as sectional champions.

“We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing a lot of minutes, so they’re learning how this game goes and how it feels afterward,” Rothering said.

The game was a rematch of the 2020 sectional final, which Verona won 5-2. Verona went on to lose to Hudson 4-0 in the state title game.

The Wildcats are seeking their first state title since 2019.

“I like our chances if we can play like we can play, I love it,” Craven said. “Coming off this big win, I feel like we can carry that momentum into the first game Friday and roll from there.”

