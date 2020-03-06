Verona beats Chippewa Falls in two overtimes to reach WIAA state boys hockey final

Shot after shot tested Verona junior goaltender Kaden Grant and Chippewa Falls sophomore Bridger Fixmer.
Shot after shot each goalie turned away.
And as the minutes disappeared in regulation time Friday, the tension grew as the crowd at the Dane County Coliseum reacted to each attempt on goal.
The spectators, players and coaches all could sense that one goal likely would decide the WIAA Division 1 boys hockey semifinal between third-seeded and fifth-ranked Verona and second-seeded and sixth-ranked Chippewa Falls.
That became a certainty when the game remained scoreless through three periods and overtime began. There would be a sudden and delirious victory for one side, an abrupt and deflating defeat for the other.
Finally, 3 minutes, 21 seconds into the second overtime, Verona junior forward Walker Haessig scored the winner on a rebound. And the Wildcats had a 1-0 victory on a goal Haessig immediately placed on top of his prep scoring chart.
“There is nothing really bigger than that,” Haessig said. “That’s the biggest goal, for sure. (After the goal, I thought), 'Get down the ice without getting tackled by my teammates.' It was quite exciting.”
Big Eight Conference champion Verona (24-4) advances to play top-seeded and top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Notre Dame scored four third-period goals and rallied to defeat fourth-seeded and defending champion University School of Milwaukee 5-3.
“It’s, obviously, one of the most exciting games I’ve been part of, especially at the Coliseum here,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “A double overtime, it makes it sweet in the end and devastating on the other side of it. So proud of the boys, the way that they were resilient, playing through a little adversity there, killing penalties. That was absolutely crucial on our side.”
After the teams played an eight-minute first overtime, the second overtime could have lasted 17 minutes. Senior forward Cale Rufenacht fired a shot, which led to a rebound. Haessig eventually batted in the puck, which he said was about 3 feet in the air, after 11:21 of extra playing time.
“It started with Leo Renlund, with just an exceptional behind-the-back pass to Cale,” Haessig said. “I thought Cale was going to finish it there, but it popped out to me. The goalie made a stick save, then it came up in the air and then I batted it in. I couldn’t believe that it went in. It just finished off a great game.”
Marshall characterized it as chaos in front of the net on the winning goal.
“Cale got the initial shot,” Marshall said. “(Fixmer) somehow saved that and I think he had another paddle save, a desperate save. From what I think I saw, Walker Haessig batted it out of the air to get it over (Fixmer) finally. It’s, obviously, an exciting one for the boys. They are looking forward to (Saturday’s title game).”
Fixmer stopped 38 shots for Chippewa Falls (23-5), while Grant made 32 saves for Verona in a display of excellent goaltending by both.
Grant, who called it one of his best games, said Fixmer’s outstanding performance affected him.
“It made me nervous at the other end, not knowing if we were going to get a goal or not,” Grant said. “It makes me work even harder. I just felt good today.”
However, Grant said, “I was dead,” after he and the Wildcats killed off two penalties in the first overtime. He said he was confident Verona would score in the decisive sequence in the second overtime when he saw “the goalie on his butt and us whacking at it. I was celebrating before it even went in. Then it was a big relief after Walker smacked it in.”
Verona peppered Fixmer with 25 shots in the first two periods, including 14 in the second period.
“The story of the game, obviously, is goaltending on both sides,” Marshall said. “Chippewa Falls, unbelievable. One of the best in the state, for sure. He proved that here today. Obviously, Kaden on our side is (someone) that we want in our net, and he weathered the storm when it came. And we were able to get that kind of ugly goal to solidify it.”
Marshall said the way the game was unfolding he figured an “ugly goal” would determine the outcome.
“The way that these goalies were playing, they weren’t going to get beat by a clean shot,” Marshall said. “It was going to be a scrum. It was going to be something like that. And, obviously, it ended up that way.”
The Wildcats return to the state title game for the first time since winning the championship in 2014. Verona, making its third consecutive state appearance, reached the semifinals the past two years in an eight-team tournament. This year, the boys tournament was divided into four-team Division 1 and Division 2 tournaments.
Verona split two games with Notre Dame this season.
“They are a good team, but so are we,” Haessig said. “I’d say the top two teams in the state, so it will be a good game.”
Green Bay Notre Dame 5,
University School 3
The Tritons (25-1-1) fell behind 2-0 after the first period but rallied to take a 4-2 lead with less than eight minutes to play against the Wildcats (20-7-1).
Corbin Skinner, Charlie Wied, Sawyer Scholl and Riley Onell scored for Notre Dame, and Brendan Poshak added a late empty-net goal.
Noah Eghbali scored both University School goals and assisted on Tyler Herzberg's score that made it 4-3 with 3:36 to play.