Verona beats Chippewa Falls in two overtimes to reach WIAA state boys hockey final

Fixmer stopped 38 shots for Chippewa Falls (23-5), while Grant made 32 saves for Verona in a display of excellent goaltending by both.

Grant, who called it one of his best games, said Fixmer’s outstanding performance affected him.

“It made me nervous at the other end, not knowing if we were going to get a goal or not,” Grant said. “It makes me work even harder. I just felt good today.”

However, Grant said, “I was dead,” after he and the Wildcats killed off two penalties in the first overtime. He said he was confident Verona would score in the decisive sequence in the second overtime when he saw “the goalie on his butt and us whacking at it. I was celebrating before it even went in. Then it was a big relief after Walker smacked it in.”

Verona peppered Fixmer with 25 shots in the first two periods, including 14 in the second period.

“The story of the game, obviously, is goaltending on both sides,” Marshall said. “Chippewa Falls, unbelievable. One of the best in the state, for sure. He proved that here today. Obviously, Kaden on our side is (someone) that we want in our net, and he weathered the storm when it came. And we were able to get that kind of ugly goal to solidify it.”