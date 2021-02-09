Three-goal second period sends Verona past Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC — After a rocky beginning, the Verona boys hockey team came out blazing in the second period Tuesday night.
Second-seeded Verona, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, wiped out a first-period deficit with three second-period goals and carried on for a 4-1 victory over the third-seeded and host Sauk Prairie co-op in a Division 1 sectional semifinal at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center.
Wildcats senior defenseman Nathan Jurrens, off an assist from senior defenseman Josh Osting, scored 1 minute, 10 seconds into the second period, tying the game 1-1.
Junior forward Anthony Heinrichs gave Verona a 2-1 lead at the 5:20 mark, with senior forward Leo Renlund credited with the assist.
Renlund then increased the Verona lead to 3-1, scoring a power-play goal on a rebound with 9:13 left in the period.
Verona played with more discipline and generated more shots in that period.
“Our team definitely strives off that first goal,” said Jurrens, who added an assist on Verona’s fourth goal. “That really gets us going. We have really good chemistry with this team. As soon as someone does something good, it’s a domino effect and we get on board.”
The flurry of goals came in response to a first period in which Sauk Prairie dominated in the offensive end and Verona took four penalties. Eagles junior forward Erik Peterson opened the scoring with a goal 7:44 into the first period.
“We started off with no momentum and no flow,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “They did a good job moving the puck around us. We were watching a little bit. I guess we weren’t ready for them to make the stretch passes. We made some adjustments on our forecheck and some of our coverages in the second period. We were able to hem them in their zone.
“We were a little more structured. In the offensive zone, we were just more disciplined on our positional play.”
Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant, pressured by the Eagles, needed to come up big in the opening 17 minutes and responded with 12 of his 31 saves.
“He knows when he needs to be the backbone of our team, and he does it really, really well,” Jurrens said. “That’s what we love about him. We know we can depend on him.”
Verona sophomore forward Jack Marske closed the scoring with a goal with 12:20 remaining to play in the game.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County, many of the Verona players played for the Verona Youth Hockey Association as a Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association club team until Verona was given permission to play a WIAA schedule and travel outside Dane County for games in early January.
Verona will meet fifth-seeded Waunakee in the sectional final, currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
Waunakee advanced Tuesday when its sectional semifinal with top-seeded and third-ranked Madison Edgewood in Wisconsin Dells was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation in the Edgewood program, Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler announced “with a heavy heart” in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“That is unfortunate. That is the worst nightmare — going the whole season. It’s the worst time for it to happen. It’s sad,” Marshall said. “You want the best teams to be able to compete. I don’t want that for anybody.”
Verona now has a 14-6-0 combined record, including 9-3 during the club season, 3-3 in the WIAA regular season and 2-0 in the postseason, said Marshall, who couldn’t coach the team during the club season. Coach David Lohrei’s Sauk Prairie team finished 13-2-0.