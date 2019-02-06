Eight student-athletes have been nominated for the second Jeff Sauer Award, presented annually to recognize good high school hockey players being great people.
The nominees include five boys and three girls from Wisconsin, according to a release from the Coach Sauer Foundation.
The Rock County Fury's Haley Knauf, Metro Lynx's Haley Meskin and Waunakee's Dane Luebke are in the group being considered for the award.
The entire list of candidates includes Katie Benson, a senior from Ashwaubenon and the Bay Area Ice Bears; Parker Esswein, a senior from Wauwatosa East and the Brookfield Stars; Dayne Hagedorn, a senior from Wausau West; Haley Knauf, a junior from Albany and the Rock County Fury (Beloit Memorial co-op); Dane Luebke, a senior from Waunakee; Haley Meskin, a senior from Madison West and the Madison Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op); Annelise Swiggum, a freshman from Black River Falls, and Luke Trittelwitz, a senior from Grantsburg and the WSFLG Blizzard.
The annual award hopes to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.
Shane Ryan, a goalie from Madison Edgewood, was the first recipient.
It is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who passed away in February, 2017.
The Coach Sauer Foundation, which sponsors the award, was extremely impressed with all the nominated candidates and their stories of student-athletes who deserve notice for reasons that ultimately are more important than personal statistics.
Tony Granato, who played for Sauer and is currently the coach of the Badgers, will present the Jeff Sauer Award Feb. 27 on the eve of the WIAA state hockey tournament.