Third-seeded Verona blanks No. 6 Middleton 5-0 in boys hockey regional final

VERONA — The home locker room at Verona Ice Arena was a fun place to be Thursday night.

It showed on the ice, as the third-seeded Wildcats came out flying for every period en route to a 5-0 win over No. 6 Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional final.

“It sets the tone for the period,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “The locker room energy was really good coming into the game and between periods. It’s fun to be around. It was a good atmosphere in there.”

The Wildcats (19-5-1), the Big Eight champions, improved to 3-0 this season against their conference rivals. They created more breathing room this time after winning by scores of 6-3 and 3-2 during the regular season.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times and you’ve got to respect their speed, size and physicality,” said senior forward Anthony Heinrichs, who had a hat trick Thursday. “It’s a great feeling to be moving on, but the job is not finished.”

The Wildcats attacked at every opportunity. They converted on one after Middleton (17-9) misplayed the puck in its defensive zone 10 minutes, 44 seconds into the game. Heinrichs split a pair of defenders, picked up the loose puck and scored to give Verona a 1-0 lead.

Reece Cordray nearly added on 23 seconds later, but his goal was called back due to a high stick. Middleton goalie Cam Haynes, who stopped all 24 shots he faced in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over No. 11 La Crosse Aquinas co-op, made a nice glove save on Jack Marske as each team killed a power play to go into intermission tied at 1.

The Wildcats riled themselves back up in the locker room, then came out and struck quickly. Cordray, who had five goals and two assists in a 12-0 regional semifinal win over No. 14 Madison La Follette/East, assisted Caden Wedderspoon 58 seconds into the period.

They held onto the momentum by killing off a power play that included several saves from sophomore goalie Blake Craven, who finished with 23.

The Cardinals killed a power play of their own, but Verona struck shortly after. Lars Brotzman stick-handled around a couple Cardinals and assisted Isaac Thomas to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 4:37 left in the second.

The third period started with another bang, as Heinrichs took an assist from Carson Lindell and scored just 42 seconds in. Heinrichs notching the hat trick by cutting across the front of the goal, taking a pass from Easton Simpson and scoring with 8:35 remaining.

Verona, which finished with 50 shots on goal, advanced to play the winner of Friday’s game between No. 2 Waunakee and No. 7 Madison Memorial. The Wildcats are two wins away from making the state tournament for the fifth straight year — they won state titles in 2014 and 2020, while suffering a 4-0 loss to Hudson in the 2021 championship game.

“This year it takes everybody — top to bottom,” Heinrichs said. “Our defense, our forwards, the guys on the bench cheering. This season is going to depend on everybody buying in for a win.”