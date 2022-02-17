Third-seeded Verona blanks No. 6 Middleton 5-0 in boys hockey regional final

VERONA — The home locker room at Verona Ice Arena was a fun place to be Thursday night.
It showed on the ice, as the third-seeded Wildcats came out flying for every period en route to a 5-0 win over No. 6 Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional final.
“It sets the tone for the period,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “The locker room energy was really good coming into the game and between periods. It’s fun to be around. It was a good atmosphere in there.”
The Wildcats (19-5-1), the Big Eight champions, improved to 3-0 this season against their conference rivals. They created more breathing room this time after winning by scores of 6-3 and 3-2 during the regular season.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times and you’ve got to respect their speed, size and physicality,” said senior forward Anthony Heinrichs, who had a hat trick Thursday. “It’s a great feeling to be moving on, but the job is not finished.”
The Wildcats attacked at every opportunity. They converted on one after Middleton (17-9) misplayed the puck in its defensive zone 10 minutes, 44 seconds into the game. Heinrichs split a pair of defenders, picked up the loose puck and scored to give Verona a 1-0 lead.
Reece Cordray nearly added on 23 seconds later, but his goal was called back due to a high stick. Middleton goalie Cam Haynes, who stopped all 24 shots he faced in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over No. 11 La Crosse Aquinas co-op, made a nice glove save on Jack Marske as each team killed a power play to go into intermission tied at 1.
The Wildcats riled themselves back up in the locker room, then came out and struck quickly. Cordray, who had five goals and two assists in a 12-0 regional semifinal win over No. 14 Madison La Follette/East, assisted Caden Wedderspoon 58 seconds into the period.
They held onto the momentum by killing off a power play that included several saves from sophomore goalie Blake Craven, who finished with 23.
The Cardinals killed a power play of their own, but Verona struck shortly after. Lars Brotzman stick-handled around a couple Cardinals and assisted Isaac Thomas to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 4:37 left in the second.
The third period started with another bang, as Heinrichs took an assist from Carson Lindell and scored just 42 seconds in. Heinrichs notching the hat trick by cutting across the front of the goal, taking a pass from Easton Simpson and scoring with 8:35 remaining.
Verona, which finished with 50 shots on goal, advanced to play the winner of Friday’s game between No. 2 Waunakee and No. 7 Madison Memorial. The Wildcats are two wins away from making the state tournament for the fifth straight year — they won state titles in 2014 and 2020, while suffering a 4-0 loss to Hudson in the 2021 championship game.
“This year it takes everybody — top to bottom,” Heinrichs said. “Our defense, our forwards, the guys on the bench cheering. This season is going to depend on everybody buying in for a win.”
Boys hockey preview: Madison Edgewood forward Cody Menzel among 10 players you need to know this season
Alex Kaminsky, sr., G, DeForest
Area coaches predicted the Norskies to finish anywhere from top three to bottom three in the Badger East Conference, and Kaminsky’s play will be key in deciding which direction the team goes. In last year’s incomplete season, he saved 211 of 235 shots for an .898 save percentage in 10 games. He'll also get help from returning defensemen in senior Cole Wright and junior Sam Bachman.
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Menzel stands out as likely the top scorer on a loaded Crusaders team expected to win the Badger West and be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the area. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games last season. In his last full season, as a sophomore, he scored 32 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games, and potted two goals in three playoff contests.
Tyler Kreft, sr., G, Madison Memorial
The senior goalie had an impressive jump from an .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots) to .924 (279 saves on 302 shots) as a sophomore in 2019-20, despite facing more than 100 more shots. Like many other Madison-area players, he’ll have to brush off the rust from not playing competitively last year. He will anchor the defense, along with returning senior defenders Sam Knight and Matt Statz, for a Memorial team projected to be in the middle of the pack to bottom half of the conference by Big Eight coaches.
Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West
The senior forward scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 20 contests for the Regents last season and is expected to be the primary facilitator on offense. But he's also a capable scorer which he showed as a sophomore, when he had 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. West is projected to finish anywhere from second to fifth by Big Eight conference coaches.
Simeon Pommerening, sr., F/D, McFarland
A versatile player on the ice, Pommerening will be looked upon as one of the senior leaders for an inexperienced McFarland squad. Pay attention to how he’s utilized on the ice as the season progresses. He's shown an ability to score and to drive play with 17 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games during the last full season in 2019-20. He also has a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame that gives him the potential to be a solid defender.
Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton
As a freshman last season, Engelkes showed intriguing promise in scoring three goals plus adding an assist in only two games. Although his high school experience is limited, he had seven goals and three assists (10 points) in 27 games for his Team Wisconsin 16U AAA club team this year. He could be a spark for a Cardinals squad projected to finish in the conference’s top three by Big Eight coaches.
Huntley Williams, so., D, Monona Grove
Under first-year coach Brian Loeck, the Silver Eagles are somewhat of a dark horse in the Badger East Conference. Not the most experienced team, they could rely on their defense to muck up games rather than go shot-for-shot with opponents. Loeck tabbed Williams as the team’s key returner on defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays a key role in facilitating some offense, too.
Davis Hamilton, sr., F, Sun Prairie
A menacing presence at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Hamilton will be important in scoring and setting up scoring opportunities in the Cardinals' offense. He scored twice in four games last season and tallied 11 goals plus 24 assists in 24 contests in 2019-20. Hamilton will help lead a Sun Prairie team expected to be in the mix with Verona and Middleton to finish atop the Big Eight Conference.
Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward comes off two consecutive seasons of double-digit goals and more than 25 points. As a freshman he scored 11 goals in 24 games, improving as a sophomore to 15 goals in just 16 games, totaling 26 points in each of those regular seasons. Cordray’s expected continued growth is why several area coaches project Verona to be atop the Big Eight Conference by season’s end.
David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee
On a Warriors team almost unanimously expected to win the Badger East Conference, Emerich could be a key scorer who makes a significant leap in his game. In his first season of varsity hockey, the 5-foot-3 forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 12 games, plus added a goal and two assists in a pair of playoff matchups.