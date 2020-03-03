Sydney Raaths' speed, production spark Middleton co-op girls hockey team's first state appearance

In her first season with the Middleton co-op girls hockey team, senior forward Sydney Raaths brought blazing speed and vast scoring skills that made a significant difference for the Madison Metro Lynx.
“It’s immense,” Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “She has broken records for our programs with goals and points in a season. Her goals come at the best times. They are coming against really good teams. She has scored some critical goals for us.”
Raaths, who lives in Sun Prairie and attends Madison Edgewood, played for Madison Capitols’ teams her first three high school years. But Raaths, who has committed to Amherst College in Massachusetts for women’s hockey, decided to play for the Metro Lynx as a senior.
“I was on a really good team, but I just thought for senior year that this would be a really good opportunity, especially since I know where I’m going next year,” said Raaths, who’s scored 33 goals this season.
Raaths had 28 goals and 20 assists and totaled 48 points in the regular season and now has added five goals in two postseason victories while helping the Metro Lynx (23-3-0) reach the WIAA state girls hockey tournament for the first time.
The top-seeded Metro Lynx will take on the fourth-seeded Beloit Memorial co-op (18-8-0) in a state semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Dane County Coliseum.
“It is great,” Raaths said. “This is my first year with the team so it’s super special to come here and be part of an awesome group of girls and accomplish something so special for so many people who have been here for so long.”
After scoring four times in a sectional semifinal victory over the Black River Falls co-op, Raaths scored the second goal on the power play in a 3-0 sectional final win over the Sun Prairie co-op last Friday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. One of the plaques indicating a donation toward a viewing platform at the arena is from Raaths’ family.
“I live in Sun Prairie and grew up playing hockey around (Sun Prairie),” she said. “It’s somewhat strange. I grew up (in Sun Prairie), then they built this big rink and I go to Edgewood, and I’m playing West Side.”
Jeff Thornton, the Cap City Cougars’ coach, said: “Syd is a Sun Prairie girl, which is kind of ironic. She lived down the road from us most of her youth career. I coached her a couple times. I’m very happy for Syd. She’s a whale of a player.
“Her speed is tough to mimic is practice. She makes a difference. She is a senior and although it’s her first year on the team, she became one of their leaders on the ice and you could see it. It is hard to contain her. It is hard to stop her.”
On the key goal against the Cap City Cougars, Metro Lynx sophomore forward Rachel Mirwald’s pass went to Raaths’ backhand. Raaths quickly tapped it to her forehand and one-timed the shot.
“That was amazing,” McKersie said. “There are only a few other players in the state who can probably make that backhand to forehand and release it that quick. It was an absolutely unbelievable goal.”
The Metro Lynx’s attack has produced the most goals, assists and points in a season for the program, which has compiled its best record, McKersie said.
The offense is led by Raaths; Mirwald, a Verona student who set a single-season program record for assists (26 regular season, plus three in postseason); freshman Grace Bonnell, a Madison Memorial student who scored twice in the sectional final; sophomore forward Kaya Pelton-Byce, a Memorial student whose brother, Ty Pelton-Byce, plays for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team; senior forward Hannah Kolpien, an Edgewood student; and freshman defenseman Lauren Johnson, an Edgewood student.
McKersie said his team is “blessed” to have two outstanding goaltenders in sophomore Camryn McKersie, the coach’s daughter who attends Middleton, and freshman Addie Armstrong, who attends Memorial.
“We have had our ups and downs this season, but I think we came together really well, we knew what we had to do and we took care of business,” said Armstrong, who stopped 33 shots in the sectional final. “It feels really good knowing we made history — we made Lynx history — and I get to be part of that.”
Mike McKersie tends to alternate the two goalies. Cam McKersie was in net for the sectional semifinal victory and Armstrong blanked the Cap City Cougars.
“They both have been playing well,” Mike McKersie said. “It’s hard to say one is better than the other right now. Both are deserving to play in these environments, so Cam got the first game and Addie got the second.”
The Metro Lynx, the Cap City Cougars and the Beloit co-op’s Rock County Fury shared the Badger Conference title this season. The Metro Lynx and Rock County Fury split two one-goal games.
“I’m feeling good about our chances,” Raaths said. “We have a great group of girls. I’m very confident in all of them. … I can’t wait.”
Mike McKersie said defense will be critical Thursday, and the Metro Lynx will need to slow the Rock County Fury’s dangerous line featuring Alyssa Knauf, Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf.
In addition to celebrating their first state appearance, McKersie said the Metro Lynx will hang jerseys behind the bench for Middleton athletic director Bob Joers, who is battling pancreatic cancer, and Noah Sanger, a youth who Metro Lynx junior forward Ava Jambor has raised more than $50,000 on his behalf in the fight against leukemia.
“We are just really excited to have an opportunity to go to the Coliseum,” Mike McKersie said. “Our saying starting at the beginning of the year was `One common goal.’ We needed our team to have one common goal to get to the Coliseum and right now we have achieved it. Now we have to reset that goal to not just get there, but, hopefully, win the first game and give ourselves a chance.”