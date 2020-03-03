Sydney Raaths' speed, production spark Middleton co-op girls hockey team's first state appearance

Mike McKersie tends to alternate the two goalies. Cam McKersie was in net for the sectional semifinal victory and Armstrong blanked the Cap City Cougars.

“They both have been playing well,” Mike McKersie said. “It’s hard to say one is better than the other right now. Both are deserving to play in these environments, so Cam got the first game and Addie got the second.”

The Metro Lynx, the Cap City Cougars and the Beloit co-op’s Rock County Fury shared the Badger Conference title this season. The Metro Lynx and Rock County Fury split two one-goal games.

“I’m feeling good about our chances,” Raaths said. “We have a great group of girls. I’m very confident in all of them. … I can’t wait.”

Mike McKersie said defense will be critical Thursday, and the Metro Lynx will need to slow the Rock County Fury’s dangerous line featuring Alyssa Knauf, Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf.

In addition to celebrating their first state appearance, McKersie said the Metro Lynx will hang jerseys behind the bench for Middleton athletic director Bob Joers, who is battling pancreatic cancer, and Noah Sanger, a youth who Metro Lynx junior forward Ava Jambor has raised more than $50,000 on his behalf in the fight against leukemia.

“We are just really excited to have an opportunity to go to the Coliseum,” Mike McKersie said. “Our saying starting at the beginning of the year was `One common goal.’ We needed our team to have one common goal to get to the Coliseum and right now we have achieved it. Now we have to reset that goal to not just get there, but, hopefully, win the first game and give ourselves a chance.”

