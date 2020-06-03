Sun Prairie names Troy Giesegh as boys hockey coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sun Prairie has named Troy Giesegh as its boys hockey coach, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee announced Wednesday.

Giesegh served in an interim role as the Cardinals’ coach this season. He took over for Chris Finkler, who stepped down for personal reasons during the season.

“We are extremely excited to have Troy take over our boys hockey program,” Nee said in an email. “He brings a great deal of energy and leadership to our program. He also does a great job of connecting and communicating with the student-athletes in our program.

“Troy brings in a student-centered approach and understands how to build leaders in his program. Troy is well-respected by our athletes, coaching staff and families. He is extremely excited to get started and I can't wait for him to be able to implement his vision.”

Sun Prairie finished second in the Big Eight Conference this winter with an 11-3 record, behind 14-0 Verona, the eventual WIAA Division 1 state champion. Sun Prairie was 18-6 in the regular season and 19-7 overall. The third-seeded Cardinals defeated 11th-seeded Tomah/Sparta 8-1 in the Division 1 postseason, then dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to second-seeded Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal.