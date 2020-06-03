Sun Prairie names Troy Giesegh as boys hockey coach

Sun Prairie has named Troy Giesegh as its boys hockey coach, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee announced Wednesday.
Giesegh served in an interim role as the Cardinals’ coach this season. He took over for Chris Finkler, who stepped down for personal reasons during the season.
“We are extremely excited to have Troy take over our boys hockey program,” Nee said in an email. “He brings a great deal of energy and leadership to our program. He also does a great job of connecting and communicating with the student-athletes in our program.
“Troy brings in a student-centered approach and understands how to build leaders in his program. Troy is well-respected by our athletes, coaching staff and families. He is extremely excited to get started and I can't wait for him to be able to implement his vision.”
Sun Prairie finished second in the Big Eight Conference this winter with an 11-3 record, behind 14-0 Verona, the eventual WIAA Division 1 state champion. Sun Prairie was 18-6 in the regular season and 19-7 overall. The third-seeded Cardinals defeated 11th-seeded Tomah/Sparta 8-1 in the Division 1 postseason, then dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to second-seeded Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal.
Giesegh became part of the Sun Prairie varsity hockey coaching staff in 2013 as an assistant coach. Giesegh was named Big Eight all-conference assistant coach of the year for the 2016-2017 season. Sun Prairie advanced to the WIAA state tournament that season. Sun Prairie defeated Bay Port 3-2 in a quarterfinal before dropping a 5-4 overtime decision to the Waukesha North co-op in the semifinal.
Giesegh has 34 years of experience in hockey. He spent four years as a varsity assistant for Madison East, followed by one year as head coach for the Madison La Follette/Madison East co-op, according to information from Nee.
Giesegh moved to Sun Prairie in 2006. He served as a Bantam A head coach for six years with the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association. He also was a coaches’ representative and Co-ACE director with that association’s board.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!