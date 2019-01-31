The schedule for the 19th annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament has been revamped after first-round games were postponed this week due to snowy and cold weather and couldn’t be played before the boys hockey tournament begins Friday in Sun Prairie.
Games are scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, which has two rinks (the Cardinal Rink and Tubbs Rink) in the same facility.
A point system and tiebreaker will be used to determine the overall winner. A bracket with first-round, semifinal and championship games will no longer be used.
Sun Prairie is the host school.
Here’s the updated schedule, provided by Sun Prairie coach Chris Finkler.
Round 1-Friday
Monona Grove vs. Madison Memorial, 5:15 p.m.
Sun Prairie vs. Oregon, 6:00 p.m.
Kettle Moraine co-op vs. Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.
Waukesha North co-op vs. DeForest, 8:15 p.m.
Round 2-Saturday
Monona Grove vs. DeForest, noon
Waunakee vs. Oregon, 2:15 p.m.
Sun Prairie vs. Kettle Moraine co-op, 4:30 p.m.
Waukesha North co-op vs. Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Point System
Periods won will equal one point
Winning will equal three points
A shutout will equal one point
The tiebreaker will be goal differential