Try 1 month for 99¢
03SectionalHockey0310AJA-02202018222743

Sun Prairie's Benett Halbleib (24) skates past Madison Edgewood's Drew Lenz (9) in the first period of a WIAA sectional semifinal boys hockey game at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The schedule for the 19th annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament has been revamped after first-round games were postponed this week due to snowy and cold weather and couldn’t be played before the boys hockey tournament begins Friday in Sun Prairie.

Games are scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, which has two rinks (the Cardinal Rink and Tubbs Rink) in the same facility.

A point system and tiebreaker will be used to determine the overall winner. A bracket with first-round, semifinal and championship games will no longer be used.

Sun Prairie is the host school.

Here’s the updated schedule, provided by Sun Prairie coach Chris Finkler.

Round 1-Friday

Monona Grove vs. Madison Memorial, 5:15 p.m.

Sun Prairie vs. Oregon, 6:00 p.m.

Kettle Moraine co-op vs. Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.

Waukesha North co-op vs. DeForest, 8:15 p.m.

Round 2-Saturday

Monona Grove vs. DeForest, noon

Waunakee vs. Oregon, 2:15 p.m.

Sun Prairie vs. Kettle Moraine co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Waukesha North co-op vs. Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Point System

Periods won will equal one point

Winning will equal three points

A shutout will equal one point

The tiebreaker will be goal differential

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments