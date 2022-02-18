Sun Prairie co-op's Keegan Sanderfoot has hat trick in 3-0 win over Baraboo-co-op in WIAA regional

SUN PRAIRIE — Keegan Sanderfoot delivers under high-stakes pressure.

Friday night was no exception.

The Sun Prairie sophomore registered a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Baraboo in the WIAA girls hockey regional at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

“I guess I was just hungry,” Sanderfoot said.

Sanderfoot broke a scoreless deadlock with 7:26 to play in the second period, attacking the seam and putting away a loose puck beyond the reach of Baraboo goaltender Alyssa Gada.

“She just thrives under pressure,” Sun Prairie coach Brenna Weber said. “These big, big moments, big games. She likes to take advantage of any chance she gets and really makes it count.”

The Cougars increased their pressure. The pair of co-op teams mirrored each other with 12 shots on goal early in the second period, but by the third, Sun Prairie (13-11-1) built a 25-14 advantage.

Sanderfoot tacked on a pair of power-play goals. The first came off an assist by Marli Davenport with 46 seconds left in the second period, shifting all momentum to the Cougars. Sanderfoot scored her final goal with 11:38 to play in the third period.

The goal was Sanderfoot’s team-high 24th of the season. Rachel Robbins made the assist.

“We made little passes and good breakouts. We blocked some shots and cleared things out. Izzy (Hahn) made some big saves for us,” Weber said. “Once we built the little stuff up, we knew the puck was going to go for us. We knew we were going to get goals and kept digging and didn't let anything negative get in our way.”

The game seemed it might become a defensive battle early — another close game much like Sun Prairie’s 2-1 overtime win over Baraboo (9-14) on Feb. 3.

The Badger Lightning fizzled.

“We're not sure what happened,” Baraboo coach Rick Capener said. “We went in the locker room and told them we knew we didn't have the same team on the ice in the second period. We played tight, almost in a defensive posture.

“I think up through five minutes into the third period we had the better opportunities. I had us down for seven quality opportunities.”

Sun Prairie emerged unscathed. Hahn made 28 saves, including a pad save in the game’s final minute on Baraboo’s final power play.

Capener said Baraboo returns 12 girls next season and hopes the program can make another stride toward beating a team like Sun Prairie.

“We played these guys here two years ago and lost 9-to-nothing,” Capener said. “It wasn't even a contest. Last time we played them, we lost to them in overtime. We're getting closer.”

Sun Prairie advances to face Viroqua (12-9-1) in the regional final on Tuesday. Sun Prairie defeated Viroqua 2-1 in overtime on Feb. 4 on a game-winner by Sanderfoot.

“They're a physical team. They're a fast team,” Weber said. “We know we have to be ready for a good up and down, back and forth game.”