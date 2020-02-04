You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie co-op stands third in girls hockey rankings; Verona fifth in Division 1 boys poll
Sun Prairie co-op stands third in girls hockey rankings; Verona fifth in Division 1 boys poll

Sun Prairie co-op 3, Middleton co-op 1

Sun Prairie co-op's Zephryn Jager (10) moves the puck down the ice against Middleton co-op's Lauren Johnson (31) in the second period of a Badger Conference girls hockey game at Sun Prairie Ice Arena in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team (Cap City Cougars) was ranked third in the state in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net girls poll.

The Middleton co-op girls hockey team (Metro Lynx) was ranked fifth.

Schofield D.C. Everest co-op was No. 1. 

Verona was fifth-ranked and Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in the boys poll. 

Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1. 

Waunakee was fifth-ranked and McFarland sixth-ranked in Division 2 in the boys rankings. 

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs was No. 1. 

PREP HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Green Bay Notre Dame 18-1-0 (1); 2, Wausau West 18-2-0 (3); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 18-0-1 (4); 4, Hudson 15-4-0 (6); 5, Verona 17-4-0 (2); 6, University School of Milwaukee (5) 15-4-1 (5).

Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls (16-4-0); Madison Edgewood (16-4-0); Onalaska co-op (17-2-1).

DIVISION 2

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs 17-2-2 (1); 2. Eagle River Northland Pines 17-3-0 (2); 3. Hayward 15-4-1 (3); 4. Waupun 13-6-2 (NR); 5. Waunakee 14-7-0 (4); 6. McFarland 15-4-1 (5).

GIRLS

1. Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 15-2-2 (1); 2. Eau Claire North co-op 16-2-1 (4); 3. Sun Prairie co-op 18-3-0 (2); 4. River Falls co-op 17-5-0 (6); 5. Middleton co-op 16-3-0 (3); 6. Appleton Xavier co-op 15-5-0 (5).

-- agate, compiled by Art Kabelowsky 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

