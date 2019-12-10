Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team beats Middleton co-op to remain undefeated

SUN PRAIRIE — Senior Mack Rosin knew a stifling defensive effort was paramount for the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team Tuesday night against the high-scoring Middleton co-op.
And Rosin, her fellow Cap City Cougars defensemen — notably seniors Camille Baker, Olivia Thompson and Mary Goss — and sophomore goaltender Lexi Holman were up to the task in a 3-1 Badger Conference victory over the Metro Lynx, who had entered averaging 9.5 goals in their first four games.
Thompson and junior forward Lauren Bliefernicht scored second-period, power-play goals, Rosin had two assists and Goss added an unassisted empty-net goal for the Cap City Cougars (4-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 Badger Conference) in the matchup between league leaders at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
“I expected a close game, for sure,” said the left-handed shooting Rosin, who attends Sun Prairie and plans to play collegiately at Marian University in Fond du Lac. “Both teams are really talented. The Lynx, their first few games have just been phenomenal for them. They have played really, really well.
“Our defense is strong as a group. The four of us (the defensive tandems of Rosin and Baker and Thompson and Goss) have played together since freshman year. We trust each other. We all knew that we had to work with each other and work with our forwards to win the game.”
Holman made 20 saves for the Cap City Cougars. Holman, a Sun Prairie student, is in her first school year in the area after moving from Nebraska, Cap City Cougars coach Jeff Thornton said.
Despite the offensive prowess of each team, Thornton wasn’t surprised it was a lower-scoring game.
“We knew they were fast and we knew they were very talented with the puck,” Thornton said. “But we have been in a lot of big games over our four years for our seniors. They have that experience. They don’t panic when things start to kind of unravel a little bit. … One thing we take a lot of pride in as a staff and as a culture here is we really defend our net well.”
Sophomore goalie Cam McKersie came up with 28 saves for the previously undefeated Metro Lynx (4-1-0, 2-1-0), slowing the Cap City Cougars, who entered averaging 8.7 goals.
You have free articles remaining.
“With both teams scoring as much as they did (in previous games), we really thought it might be a higher-scoring game,” Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “You have to give a lot of credit to the Cap City Cougars. They outworked us for most of the game. Their girls came ready to play. They were beating us to loose pucks and they winning the battles on the wall.”
Thornton, whose team was ranked sixth in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state preseason poll, said between the first and second periods he believed special teams would prove critical. And, sure enough, his team broke a scoreless game when Thompson, a Waunakee student, scored a power-play goal off assists from junior forward Amanda Bauer and Rosin 54 seconds into the second period.
The Cap City Cougars, who advanced to the WIAA state semifinals last season, added another power-play goal and took a 2-0 lead when Bliefernicht, who attends Waunakee, scored off assists from Rosin and Goss with only 3.7 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Metro Lynx cut their deficit to 2-1 with 14:08 left to play in the game, when sophomore Grace Bonnell, who attends Madison Memorial, scored. Sophomores Rachel Mirwald and Kaya Pelton-Byce were credited with the assists.
But the Metro Lynx couldn’t come up with the equalizer and Goss, who attends Madison La Follette, closed the scoring with her empty-net goal with 34 seconds remaining.
Middleton co-op 0 0 1 —1
Sun Prairie co-op 0 2 1 —3
Second period: SP — Thompson (Bauer, Rosin), 0:54 (pp); Bliefernicht (Rosin, Goss), 16:56 (pp).
Third period: M — Bonnell (Mirwald, Pelton-Byce), 2:52. SP — Goss (unassisted), 16:26 (en).
Saves: M 28 (McKersie); SP 20 (Holman).
Penalties-minutes: M 8-16, SP 7-14.