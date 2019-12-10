Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team beats Middleton co-op to remain undefeated

Holman made 20 saves for the Cap City Cougars. Holman, a Sun Prairie student, is in her first school year in the area after moving from Nebraska, Cap City Cougars coach Jeff Thornton said.

Despite the offensive prowess of each team, Thornton wasn’t surprised it was a lower-scoring game.

“We knew they were fast and we knew they were very talented with the puck,” Thornton said. “But we have been in a lot of big games over our four years for our seniors. They have that experience. They don’t panic when things start to kind of unravel a little bit. … One thing we take a lot of pride in as a staff and as a culture here is we really defend our net well.”

Sophomore goalie Cam McKersie came up with 28 saves for the previously undefeated Metro Lynx (4-1-0, 2-1-0), slowing the Cap City Cougars, who entered averaging 8.7 goals.

“With both teams scoring as much as they did (in previous games), we really thought it might be a higher-scoring game,” Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “You have to give a lot of credit to the Cap City Cougars. They outworked us for most of the game. Their girls came ready to play. They were beating us to loose pucks and they winning the battles on the wall.”