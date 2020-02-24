Sun Prairie boys hockey team hitting its stride down the stretch

Surprises have become expected for this year’s Sun Prairie boys hockey program.

Coach Troy Giesegh’s Cardinals have surprised those who began the season with mediocre expectations for the team — based mainly on the loss of nine seniors. But this year’s edition built an 18-6 regular-season record, finishing solidly in second place in the rough-and-tumble Big Eight Conference race.

“We ended up 18-6,” Giesegh said. “We proved some of the other groups out there wrong.”

And the biggest surprise of all came last week, when Middleton was forced to forfeit last Tuesday’s first-round WIAA regional victory over Tomah/Sparta due to the use of an ineligible player.

That meant Sun Prairie had to quickly shift gears for a different foe in Thursday’s regional final. But the Cardinals handled it well — taking an 8-1 victory over Tomah-Sparta as senior forwards Kaden Brunson and Carter Watters each scored hat tricks.

All told, the Cardinals have won nine of their past 11 games, losing only to Verona and Madison Edgewood — the top two teams in the Madison sectional. Sun Prairie takes on Edgewood (21-4-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at LaBahn Arena, hoping for a spot in Saturday’s sectional final against either Verona (21-4-0) or the Sauk Prairie co-op (15-3-1).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}