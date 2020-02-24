Sun Prairie boys hockey team hitting its stride down the stretch

Surprises have become expected for this year’s Sun Prairie boys hockey program.
Coach Troy Giesegh’s Cardinals have surprised those who began the season with mediocre expectations for the team — based mainly on the loss of nine seniors. But this year’s edition built an 18-6 regular-season record, finishing solidly in second place in the rough-and-tumble Big Eight Conference race.
“We ended up 18-6,” Giesegh said. “We proved some of the other groups out there wrong.”
And the biggest surprise of all came last week, when Middleton was forced to forfeit last Tuesday’s first-round WIAA regional victory over Tomah/Sparta due to the use of an ineligible player.
That meant Sun Prairie had to quickly shift gears for a different foe in Thursday’s regional final. But the Cardinals handled it well — taking an 8-1 victory over Tomah-Sparta as senior forwards Kaden Brunson and Carter Watters each scored hat tricks.
All told, the Cardinals have won nine of their past 11 games, losing only to Verona and Madison Edgewood — the top two teams in the Madison sectional. Sun Prairie takes on Edgewood (21-4-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at LaBahn Arena, hoping for a spot in Saturday’s sectional final against either Verona (21-4-0) or the Sauk Prairie co-op (15-3-1).
“We want to see Edgewood again,” Brunson said, recalling a 6-1 loss to the Crusaders on Jan. 15. “We’re looking for redemption.”
Brunson and Watters have been productive team leaders. Brunson had 63 points during the regular season, on 27 goals and 36 assists. Watters ranked second on the team with 55 points — he had a team-best 31 goals and 24 assists.
Brunson said he plans to attend Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachussetts, and will play lacrosse. Watters said he is still considering options, which might include junior college or club hockey at a four-year school.
Giesegh said the team came together during a stretch of eight games in 18 days, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10.
“We went 6-2 in that stretch. The team really jelled during that period,” Giesegh said. “It’s the leadership of our upperclassmen that has prompted everyone to work together.”
After that run, the Cardinals also won their Groundhog Tournament, an eight-team, late-season event that is a warm-up for the postseason.
“It’s our home tournament and we strive to win it every year,” Watters said. “We hadn’t won it in 10 years. It felt really great to win it."