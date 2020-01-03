Streaking Verona beats Madison West

VERONA — The top-ranked Verona boys hockey team is seeing its confidence and cohesiveness grow with each game.

Senior forward Parker Ploc scored two goals and senior defenseman Keegan Lindell got the opening goal and had an assist as host Verona won its 10th consecutive game with a 6-2 decision over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game Friday night at Verona Ice Arena.

The Wildcats (12-1-0 overall, 7-0-0 Big Eight) stayed hot after rising to the No. 1 ranking in Division 1 in the state coaches’ poll on WisconsinPrepHockey.net following their championship at last week’s Showdown in Titletown tournament. Verona defeated then-No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 3-1 in the final after topping then-No. 2 Wausau West in the semifinal.

“The team has a lot of confidence, obviously, taking down the previous No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state,” the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Ploc said. “It gives us the motivation to keep going. Obviously, we had a little rough third period tonight, but I’m proud of the boys for battling through adversity.”

Big Eight leader Verona scored the first four goals — two goals apiece in the first two periods.