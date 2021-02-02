 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State prep hockey rankings: Madison Edgewood moves up to No. 3 in state rankings
0 comments

State prep hockey rankings: Madison Edgewood moves up to No. 3 in state rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Edgewood boys hockey team climbed one spot to No. 3 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net Division 1 state rankings, heading into WIAA tournament play this week.

The Crusaders (10-5-0) lost their first four games and five of their first seven, but will take a nine-game winning streak and the No. 1 sectional seeding into the postseason.

Last week, the Crusaders beat both defending WIAA Division 1 state champ Verona and defending Division 2 state champ Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs in the same week.

No other area teams earned mention in the rankings. University School of Milwaukee (21-2-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 1, and Springs (22-2-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division 2. The Appleton Xavier co-op (17-0-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in the girls poll.

BOYS HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, University School of Milw.*21-2-0*2

2, Hudson*16-3-0*1

3, Madison Edgewood*10-5-0*4

4, Green Bay Notre Dame*12-3-0*3

5, Eau Claire Memorial*10-6-0*HM

6 (tie), Neenah co-op*15-7-0*NR

6 (tie), Wales Kettle Moraine co-op*15-7-0*6

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs*22-2-0*1

2, Superior*6-5-0*3

3, Hayward*11-5-0*HM

4, Rice Lake*10-6-1*4

5, Minocqua Lakeland*10-4-0*2

6, Rhinelander*13-6-0*NR

GIRLS HOCKEY

WISCONSINPREPHOCKEY.NET

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, Appleton Xavier co-op*17-0-1*1

2, Somerset co-op*13-4-0*2

3, River Falls co-op*11-6-0*4

4, Eau Claire North co-op*9-4-1*5T

5, Hudson*8-5-0*3

6, Chippewa Falls co-op*9-6-1*HM

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sun Prairie boys hockey coach Chris Finkler discusses state semifinal

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics