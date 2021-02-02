State prep hockey rankings: Madison Edgewood moves up to No. 3 in state rankings

The Madison Edgewood boys hockey team climbed one spot to No. 3 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net Division 1 state rankings, heading into WIAA tournament play this week.
The Crusaders (10-5-0) lost their first four games and five of their first seven, but will take a nine-game winning streak and the No. 1 sectional seeding into the postseason.
Last week, the Crusaders beat both defending WIAA Division 1 state champ Verona and defending Division 2 state champ Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs in the same week.
No other area teams earned mention in the rankings. University School of Milwaukee (21-2-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 1, and Springs (22-2-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division 2. The Appleton Xavier co-op (17-0-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in the girls poll.
BOYS HOCKEY
FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, University School of Milw.*21-2-0*2
2, Hudson*16-3-0*1
3, Madison Edgewood*10-5-0*4
4, Green Bay Notre Dame*12-3-0*3
5, Eau Claire Memorial*10-6-0*HM
6 (tie), Neenah co-op*15-7-0*NR
6 (tie), Wales Kettle Moraine co-op*15-7-0*6
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs*22-2-0*1
2, Superior*6-5-0*3
3, Hayward*11-5-0*HM
4, Rice Lake*10-6-1*4
5, Minocqua Lakeland*10-4-0*2
6, Rhinelander*13-6-0*NR
GIRLS HOCKEY
FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school*W-L-T*LW
1, Appleton Xavier co-op*17-0-1*1
2, Somerset co-op*13-4-0*2
3, River Falls co-op*11-6-0*4
4, Eau Claire North co-op*9-4-1*5T