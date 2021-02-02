State prep hockey rankings: Madison Edgewood moves up to No. 3 in state rankings

The Madison Edgewood boys hockey team climbed one spot to No. 3 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net Division 1 state rankings, heading into WIAA tournament play this week.

The Crusaders (10-5-0) lost their first four games and five of their first seven, but will take a nine-game winning streak and the No. 1 sectional seeding into the postseason.

Last week, the Crusaders beat both defending WIAA Division 1 state champ Verona and defending Division 2 state champ Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs in the same week.

No other area teams earned mention in the rankings. University School of Milwaukee (21-2-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 1, and Springs (22-2-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division 2. The Appleton Xavier co-op (17-0-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in the girls poll.

BOYS HOCKEY

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L-T*LW

1, University School of Milw.*21-2-0*2

2, Hudson*16-3-0*1