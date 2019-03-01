It’s true that the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team will not return to the WIAA state championship game this year.
It’s also true that the top-seeded Appleton Xavier co-op outscored the Cap City Cougars, 3-1, in a state semifinal on Friday at Alliant Energy Center.
But did the Cougars lose on Friday? Oh, no. They most certainly did not.
Why? Because Cougars senior goaltender Jenna Jager was out there, sporting her black-and-white jersey, standing as tall as her 5-foot, 5-inch frame allowed, guarding the net as if it was her final high school game — which it was.
And when Jager made a save on the Fox Cities Stars’ first shot, the Cap City Cougars had already won the day.
Jager wound up making 26 saves — some with her outstretched glove, and some with her padded knees, some with her fast-moving stick. As a result, the Fox Cities team that beat the Cougars, 7-0, during the regular season was held to less than half that total.
Two of the Stars' goals came in a span of 58 seconds during the first period, scored by juniors Maddy Jablonski and Annika Horman.
At 5:44 of the second period, Cap City Cougars junior Olivia Thompson got her team on the board by knocking in a rebound during a power play.
“I knew I had to get in front of the net to take away the goalie’s sight,” Thompson said, “and so I was there to see the puck and I went after it and it went in.”
But Stars senior Morgan Treml scored at 11:43 of the second to close the scoring, as Jager made 20 of her 26 saves over the last two periods.
“She played her heart out today … and she did great. I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Cap City Cougars coach Jeff Thornton said of Jager. “She had to clear hurdles all year long just to come out and play in this game.”
Jager’s first problem struck last May, when — three weeks after her 17th birthday — she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that can result in fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
But her problems were just beginning.
“I had a migraine that wouldn’t go away, and when I went to see the doctor, they told me I’d had a stroke,” Jager said.
That’s quite a one-two punch for anyone — but especially for an active, healthy young woman looking forward to her senior year of hockey.
“She basically had to learn to walk again, (to overcome) the weakness on her left side,” Thornton said.
“My entire summer, I was doing physical therapy, workouts, everything,” Jager said. “Whatever it took, I did it.”
Her therapy was successful enough that doctors cleared Jager to play if she felt up to it — and she most certainly did.
With freshman goalie Taylor Knox splitting time with Jager, the Cougars had their share of ups and downs during the season.
But another blow came for Jager about six weeks ago, when she injured her collarbone during practice — and then had it snap during a game a couple of days later.
“It sounded like she was finished for the season, and we were all heartbroken,” Thornton said. “But one of the captains said, ‘Coach, if we make it to state, she’ll be able to play.’”
From that point on, that became the Cougars’ driving force. And they accomplished the goal with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Onalaska co-op in a sectional final last week.
“In the beginning of the week, I’d have told you I was scared,” Jager said of her return. “But by today, I was excited and ready to go. I’m so proud I was able to do that for my team.”
“She held arguably the best team in the state to three goals in her first game back after missing all those weeks,” Thornton said.
“I saw how hard everyone worked for this … (and) how much of a family we are,” Jager said. “I learned from what they did for me, and I hope they learned from what I did for the team.”
“Long after the season, what these girls will remember is not the wins and losses,” Thornton said, “but what Jenna went through in order to be out here today.”