State boys hockey champion Verona's Cale Rufenacht, Nathan Jurrens, Kaden Grant earn first-team all-state honors

The Verona Wildcats, who defeated Green Bay Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship, placed three players on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s All-State first team.
In the list of boys hockey honors announced Wednesday, three other Verona players earned honorable mention — and coach Joel Marshall’s team won the Section 2 award in the Academic All-State competition.
Two players from other area teams earned first-team honors, along with seven others who made the honorable mention list.
Verona’s first-team players were:
—Senior forward Cale Rufenacht, a repeat first-team pick who scored 48 points on 20 goals and 28 assists.
— Junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens, who scored 31 points on 13 goals and 18 assists.
— Junior goaltender Kaden Grant, a repeat pick who allowed an average of 1.38 goals per game (and only one in two state tournament victories), posting a .936 save percentage with 436 saves.
Making the second team from Verona were junior forward Walker Haessig and Leo Renlund and junior defenseman Josh Osting.
Sauk Prairie senior forward Riley Jelinek led the state in scoring with 85 points, on 36 goals and 49 assists, and earned a first-team honor.
Also selected for the first team was Sun Prairie senior forward Kaden Brunson, who totaled 63 points on 27 goals and 36 assists.
Other area forwards making the honorable mention list were Madison Edgewood senior Drew Lenz, Sun Prairie senior Carter Watters, Monroe co-op junior Cade Janecke and Madison Edgewood sophomore Cody Menzel. Other area defensemen earning honorable mention were Waunakee junior Drew Christianson, Sun Prairie junior Nick Johnson and Madison Edgewood junior Nathan Walker.
Monroe’s Barry Einbeck was named Coach of the Year for Division 1, section 3. In the same section, Madison West’s Rich Smith was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
BOYS HOCKEY
WISCONSIN HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
2019-2020 ALL-STATE TEAM
(With regular-season statistics)
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Tyler Herzberg, sr., University School of Milwaukee, (20 goals, 19 assists, 39 points; selected for second time)
Marc Sippel, sr., Wausau West (25-17—42; selected for third time)
C.J. Lass, sr., Onalaska co-op (15-55—70; second time)
Brady Snedden, sr., Eagle River Northland Pines (28-43—71; second time)
Caden Carlson, sr., Fond du Lac (36-25—61; second time)
Peyton Hanson, sr., Hudson (28-27—55; second time)
Sawyer Scholl, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame (16-21—37)
Nick Catalano, sr., Hartland Arrowhead (37-36—73)
Riley Jelinek, sr., Sauk Prairie (36-49—85)
Cale Rufenacht, sr., Verona (20-28—48; second time)
Kaden Brunson, sr., Sun Prairie (27-36—63)
Brady Welsch, jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (29-37—66; second time)
Defensemen
Alex Thundercloud, sr., University School of Milwaukee (3-20—23; second time)
Jacob Cebula, sr., Wausau West (7-22—29; second time)
Connor Abric, sr., Hayward (9-22—31; second time)
Jacob Conrad, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame (2-28—30; second time)
Noah Pickart, jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (15-28—43)
Connor McLaughlin, jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (7-20—27)
Nathan Jurrens, jr., Verona (13-18—31)
Max Giblin, so., Hudson (7-28—35)
Goaltenders
Bo Buckley, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame (1.23 goals-against average, .938 save percentage; 316 saves; second time)
Mark Moreno, sr., Hartland Arrowhead (1.15-.942-276)
Kaden Grant, jr., Verona (1.38-.936-436; second time)
Bridger Fixmer, so., Chippewa Falls (1.59-.944-535)
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Seniors — Blake Carey, University School of Milwaukee (second time); Gunnar Schiffmann, Eagle River Northland Pines (second time); Gunnar Hansen, Superior (second time); Cole Carlson, Fond du Lac; Jarrett Buchholz, Waupun; Malachi Buchholz, Waupun; Drew Lenz, Madison Edgewood; Carter Watters, Sun Prairie; Zac Holme, Baldwin-Woodville; Isaac Lindstrom, Chippewa Falls; Ethan Long, Neenah co-op; Jackson Henningsgard, Amery; Blake Loder, Hayward; Harmon Marien, Eagle River Northland Pines.
Juniors — Brendan Poshak, Green Bay Notre Dame (second time); Drew Sutton, Neenah co-op (second time); Sam Ross, Hudson; Walker Haessig, Verona; Hunter Santos, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op; Jacob Slater, Milwaukee Marquette; Cade Janecke, Monroe co-op; Joe Kelly, Eau Claire Memorial; Max Toijala, Minocqua Lakeland; Isaac Frenette, Chippewa Falls; Dominic Murano, Whitefish Bay co-op; Leo Renlund, Verona.
Sophomores — Tyler Dale, Waukesha co-op; Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood.
Defensemen
Seniors — Jake Bailey, Wausau West (second time); Max Popp, Onalaska co-op (second time); Matthew Metsa, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op; Devin Huie, Madison West; Beaudee Smith, Somerset; Jacob Jakusz, Schofield D.C. Everest; Blake Trippler, Chippewa Falls; Sam Peterman, Green Bay Notre Dame; Garrett Thomas, New Richmond; Wyatt Sundby, Baldwin-Woodville; Kevin John, Eagle River Northland Pines.
Juniors — Drew Christianson, Waunakee; Nick Johnson, Sun Prairie; Josh Osting, Verona; Jack Christen, Tomah/Sparta; Nathan Walker, Madison Edgewood; Riley McGee, Eagle River Northland Pines; Luke Elkin, Neenah co-op.
Goaltenders
Seniors — Brett Wilkins, Eagle River Northland Pines (second time); Torger Stachurski, Wisconsin Rapids; Ethan Mork, Amery; Jake Mork, Neenah co-op; Chase Kolega, Mequon Homestead; Patrick Kelly, University School of Milwaukee.
Juniors — Alex Ripplinger, Hudson.
Sophomores — Adam Prokop, Wausau West; Tyler Fromolz, Waupun.
WISCONSIN HOCKEY
COACHES ASSOCIATION
2019-2020 ANNUAL AWARDS
Player of the Year
Brady Snedden, sr., R, Eagle River Northland Pines.
Other finalists: Nick Catalano, sr., F, Hartland Arrowhead; Jacob Conrad, sr., D, Green Bay Notre Dame; Peyton Hanson, sr., F, Hudson; Jackson Henningsgard, sr., F, Amery; Tyler Herzberg, sr., University School of Milwaukee; C.J. Lass, sr., F, Onalaska co-op; Marc Sippel, sr., F, Wausau West.
Coach of the Year
Carl Valimont, Hartland Arrowhead.
Section Coaches of the Year
Division 1: Section 1, Jake Drewiske, Hudson; section 2, Ryan Sarazin, Fond du Lac; section 3, Barry Einbeck, Monroe co-op; section 4, Carl Valimont, Hartland Arrowhead.
Division 2: Section 1, Tim Henningsgard, Amery; section 2, David Cox, Eagle River Northland Pines; section 3, Lucas Trickle, Baldwin-Woodville; section 4, Jason Buchholz, Waupun.
Assistant Coaches of the Year
Division 1: Section 1, Jeremy Staves, Chippewa Falls; section 2, Greg Witman, De Pere; section 3, Rich Smith, Madison West; section 4, Brady Ament, Mequon Homestead.
Division 2: Section 1, Matt Humpal, Amery; section 2, Gary Suter and Gary Olson, Minocqua Lakeland; section 3, Bob Gorniak, West Salem; section 4, Scott Paveglio, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Academic State Champions
Overall: Mosinee, coach Troy Michalski (3.82 team grade-point average)
Division 1: Section 1, Onalaska co-op, coach Tim Franzini; section 2, Green Bay Notre Dame, coach Cory McCracken; section 3, Verona, coach Joel Marshall; section 4, Brookfield Central co-op, coach Greg Copeland.
Division 2: Section 1, Superior, coach Jason Kalin; section 2, Mosinee, coach Troy Michalski; section 3, Menomonie, coach Matt Ellis; section 4, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, coach John Welsch.
Friend of Hockey Award
Rusty Mitch, retired coach, Stevens Point Pacelli