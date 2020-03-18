State boys hockey champion Verona's Cale Rufenacht, Nathan Jurrens, Kaden Grant earn first-team all-state honors

The Verona Wildcats, who defeated Green Bay Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship, placed three players on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s All-State first team.

In the list of boys hockey honors announced Wednesday, three other Verona players earned honorable mention — and coach Joel Marshall’s team won the Section 2 award in the Academic All-State competition.

Two players from other area teams earned first-team honors, along with seven others who made the honorable mention list.

Verona’s first-team players were:

—Senior forward Cale Rufenacht, a repeat first-team pick who scored 48 points on 20 goals and 28 assists.

— Junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens, who scored 31 points on 13 goals and 18 assists.

— Junior goaltender Kaden Grant, a repeat pick who allowed an average of 1.38 goals per game (and only one in two state tournament victories), posting a .936 save percentage with 436 saves.

Making the second team from Verona were junior forward Walker Haessig and Leo Renlund and junior defenseman Josh Osting.