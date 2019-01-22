The pairings have been set for next week’s 19th annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament, with games Jan. 29, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
Games Feb. 1 and 2 in the boys hockey tournament are scheduled for Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The tournament includes Big Eight Conference teams Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie, the host; Badger North teams Waunakee and DeForest; Badger South teams Oregon and Monona Grove; and two Classic 8 teams, the Waukesha North co-op and the Kettle Moraine co-op.
Teams play conference games on Tuesday, Jan. 29, and then play at the Sun Prairie Arena for the rest of the tournament.
The first-round games Jan. 29 on the upper part of the bracket feature Oregon and Monona Grove playing at 7:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.
The winners of those games play in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Sun Prairie Arena Cardinal Rink. The losers of those games play in the consolation bracket at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Sun Prairie Arena Tubbs Rink.
The first-round games Jan. 29 on the lower part of the bracket feature Kettle Moraine and the Waukesha Wings facing off at 6:15 p.m. at Naga-Waukee Arena in Delafield and DeForest and Waunakee playing at 7:15 p.m. at the Ice Pond at Waunakee.
The winners of those games play in a semifinal at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Sun Prairie Arena Cardinal Rink. The losers of those games meet in the consolation bracket at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Sun Prairie Arena Tubbs Rink.
The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Sun Prairie Arena Cardinal Rink.
The third-place game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Sun Prairie Arena Cardinal Rink.
The consolation bracket fifth-place game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Sun Prairie Arena Cardinal Rink.
The seventh-place game is scheduled for scheduled for noon Feb. 2 at the Sun Prairie Arena Cardinal Rink.
The tournament is organized by the Sun Prairie Hockey Boosters and sponsored by Harms Insurance.