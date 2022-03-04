'Simplifying the game' after first-period flurry sends Edgewood boys hockey team into state title game

A first-period ambush from the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team's top line of three senior forwards gave the Crusaders all they needed to advance to the state championship game.

In Friday afternoon's WIAA Division 1 semifinals, Aidan Lenz assisted both of his linemates in the first period to give the Crusaders a two-goal lead on the way to a 3-1 victory against Green Bay Notre Dame at the Dane County Coliseum.

Though the speed and offensive skill of senior forwards JJ Wiebusch, Cody Menzel and Lenz garnered the most attention all season for the Crusaders, it was their commitment to using that speed defensively in the third period that delivered the dagger, canceling each and every one of the Tritons' opportunities as they desperately tried to come from behind.

“In between periods we were definitely talking about simplifying the game, defense first, and just getting the puck in deep if we needed,” Lenz said. “There’s no need to force incredible passes to score a goal — we’re already up and don’t need anymore goals. So we were just taking care of the puck and playing good defense.”

Good defense and 27 saves by sophomore goaltender Rowan White helped the Crusaders preserve the lead built in the first period as they earned their first win in the state tournament since 2008. Edgewood (25-3) will square off with top-ranked Hudson (25-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the title.

“We tried to keep (the puck) to the perimeter pretty good and clear pucks,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “We did a pretty good job of that and when they did get a chance, Rowan was there and he’s really good. … He’s a rock back there. I wouldn’t trade Rowan for any other goalie in the state. He’s a sophomore, so I think he hasn’t gotten quite the recognition as some of the other kids around the state as a goaltender, but he’s a stud.”

Edgewood will take an 18-game winning streak into the championship game and will be playing for a state title because of the offensive output from their top line, which scored 14 of the team’s 17 goals in four playoff games — including all three goals Friday.

The first was set up when Lenz forced a turnover, gained possession and passed the puck to Menzel, who slid it across the slot to Wiebusch for his first of two goals within four minutes of each other.

On a power play four minutes later, Wiebusch stickhandled loudly at the top of the face-off circle — about 12 feet from where he released his first goal — before firing another shot past Notre Dame sophomore Lleyton Jaschke to take a 2-0 lead with 6 minutes, 59 seconds to play in the period.

“On my first goal, it was an unbelievable play by Aidan to get that to Cody and Cody to me,” said Wiebusch, who scored three goals in the first period of a 5-1 victory against Waunakee to qualify for state. “(Jaschke) challenged me out and had a high glove, so I just shot low glove. My second goal was a great pass by Parker Murn and I saw (Jaschke) creeping too far right, so I shot it left.”

Lenz’s second assist came when a stretch pass to Menzel was redirected between Notre Dame defenders and retrieved by Menzel behind those defenders. With a full head of steam, Menzel raced into the zone and flipped the puck over Jaschke’s left shoulder for his 49th goal of the season, 100th point and a 3-1 lead with 3:00 to play in the opening period.

From there, the Crusaders took care of the puck for the remaining 37 minutes of the game against a Notre Dame team that beat Edgewood 5-3 on Dec. 30.

After avenging their loss to Notre Dame, the Crusaders will have the opportunity to avenge another loss in the championship game as they were defeated by Hudson 7-2 in the first game of the season.

Hudson allowed one shot on goal during a 6-0 victory against University School of Milwaukee on Friday.

“Honestly, defensively, we weren’t very good that night (against Hudson), so they had a lot of easy (opportunities),” Rothering said. “Against a good team, if you give up easy ones, they’re going to score and they did. We talked a lot about it that day and we’ve talked about it since then — we’re now defending really well and Rowan is a big part of that but it’ll be big tomorrow. We have to defend first.”

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 1

Edgewood ....... 3 0 0 – 3

Notre Dame ..... 1 0 0 – 1

First period — ME: Wiebusch (Menzel, Lenz), 7:24; ME: Wiebusch (Murn), 10:01; GBND: Bill (Gruber, McIntee), 13:33; ME: Menzel (Lenz), 14:00.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — No scoring.

Saves: ME, White, 27; GBND, Jaschke, 20.