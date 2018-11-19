The Ice Pond at Waunakee and the high school hockey teams that play their home games there are scheduled to be partners to raise awareness in the fight against cancer Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 during a series of games, according to a release from Kevin Stormer, programs manager at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
The weekend of awareness will start with the DeForest boys co-op facing off against McFarland at 7 p.m. Nov. 29. The DeForest co-op is comprised of DeForest, Columbus, Fall River, Lodi and Poynette.
Waunakee will take on Menomonie in a boys game at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
The event will conclude Dec. 1 with a full slate of high school hockey starting with Norski co-op playing Menomonie at 1 p.m., Waunakee meeting Oregon at 5:15 p.m. and the Cap City Cougars girls team playing Onalaska at 7:45 p.m. The Cougars consist of players from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette and Waunakee.
Previously, each team had a cancer awareness game.
Using the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer model during November, organizers wanted to expand each team’s cancer awareness game into an entire weekend and get the teams working together for a great cause.
The NHL started this initiative in December 1998 with the NHL Players Association to raise money for hockey’s most important fight, according to the release.
The Warriors will focus on pancreatic cancer awareness. The Norski co-op and the Cougars will focus on breast cancer awareness.
Each team will do a “Miracle Minute” during the first intermission of their games to give the fans the opportunity to support the fight with their donations.
There also will be a silent auction Dec. 1 with all the proceeds being split between all the cancer organizations represented over the weekend.
“The opportunity to get all of our high school teams involved in this cause and raise awareness was something we really wanted to accomplish,” rink manager Don Brausen said. “The Ice Pond at Waunakee is joining the hockey fights cancer efforts because in this fight, winning IS everything.
“Each one of our high school teams has a direct connection with cancer, which is why we thought it would be important to accommodate this weekend and have all our teams involved in the awareness efforts.”
When asked why Menomonie wanted to be a part of the weekend, Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said: “Cancer hits very close to home for me and my family as well as our team. I love the idea of being part of something bigger than ourselves and the game. It’s amazing to me that a game of hockey or any sport can help battle something so big in the world like cancer. The coaching staff, team, team families and the city of Menomonie are honored to be a part of this great cause that you all are putting together and to help raise funds to fight cancer.”