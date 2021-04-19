 Skip to main content
Sauk Prairie's Mast brothers among area hockey players eager for upcoming elite competitions
Sauk Prairie's Mast brothers among area hockey players eager for upcoming elite competitions

Brothers Nick Mast and Luke Mast of Sauk Prairie are on their way to national competitions in boys hockey later in April.

Nick Mast, a junior, was selected to compete in USA Hockey’s High Performance National Invitational Tournament later this month in Minnesota.

Eight teams, four each in two pools, are scheduled to compete. There are two Wisconsin teams, two from Minnesota, two from Michigan, one from North Dakota and one from Colorado.

The roster for the Wisconsin HP 18 team includes area players Mast, Parker Murn (Madison Edgewood), Simeon Pommerening (McFarland), Aidan Lenz (Edgewood), J.J. Wiebusch (Edgewood), Anthony Heinrichs (Verona), Isaac Nett (Waunakee) and Cody Menzel (Edgewood).

The Wisconsin Seniors roster includes Ian Hedican (Madison West), Nick Johnson (Sun Prairie), Nathan Jurrens (Verona), Leo Renlund (Verona) and Kaden Grant (Verona).

Luke Mast, a sophomore, is scheduled to compete with Team Wisconsin in USA Hockey’s Tier 1 national championship in Texas in late April and early May.

Other area players listed on the Team Wisconsin roster include Brady Engelkes, Reese Cordray, David Dina, Andrew Jicha, Kyle Rohrer and Gavin Jensen.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

