Sauk Prairie co-op's Riley Jelinek, Beaver Dam co-op's Kirk Davis lead Badger North all-conference boys hockey team
Sauk Prairie co-op's Riley Jelinek, Beaver Dam co-op's Kirk Davis lead Badger North all-conference boys hockey team

Senior forward Riley Jelinek of the Sauk Prairie co-op and Beaver Dam co-op junior goaltender Kirk Davis were unanimous selections on the Badger North Conference all-conference boys hockey first team.

Waunakee was the Badger North champion.

BOYS HOCKEY

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Forwards — Riley Jelinek, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op (unanimous); Isaac Nett, so., Waunakee; Ben Cremers, sr., Beaver Dam co-op.

Defense — Drew Christianson, jr., Waunakee; Luna Larson, so., Baraboo/Portage.

Goaltender — Kirk Davis, jr., Beaver Dam (unanimous).

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Danny Reis, jr., Waunakee; Danny Ely, jr., Reedsburg co-op; Cam Desroches, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op.

Defense — Dalton Jones, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; John Thrasher, so., Reedsburg co-op.

Goaltender — Dane Hinz, sr., Baraboo/Portage.

HONORABLE MENTION

Baraboo/Portage: Cam Logan, sr., F.

Beaver Dam co-op: Riley VanderHoeven, jr., F; Connor Strasser, so., D

DeForest co-op: Nick Garnell, sr., F; Joe Brethouwer, so. GK.

Reedsburg co-op: Connor Schyvinck, jr., D.

Sauk Prairie co-op: Nick Mast, so., F.

Waunakee: Steven Pasinato, jr., F.

agate -- Art Kabelowsky

