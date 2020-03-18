Sauk Prairie co-op's Riley Jelinek, Beaver Dam co-op's Kirk Davis lead Badger North all-conference boys hockey team

Senior forward Riley Jelinek of the Sauk Prairie co-op and Beaver Dam co-op junior goaltender Kirk Davis were unanimous selections on the Badger North Conference all-conference boys hockey first team.
Waunakee was the Badger North champion.
BOYS HOCKEY
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Forwards — Riley Jelinek, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op (unanimous); Isaac Nett, so., Waunakee; Ben Cremers, sr., Beaver Dam co-op.
Defense — Drew Christianson, jr., Waunakee; Luna Larson, so., Baraboo/Portage.
Goaltender — Kirk Davis, jr., Beaver Dam (unanimous).
SECOND TEAM
You have free articles remaining.
Forwards — Danny Reis, jr., Waunakee; Danny Ely, jr., Reedsburg co-op; Cam Desroches, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op.
Defense — Dalton Jones, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; John Thrasher, so., Reedsburg co-op.
Goaltender — Dane Hinz, sr., Baraboo/Portage.
HONORABLE MENTION
Baraboo/Portage: Cam Logan, sr., F.
Beaver Dam co-op: Riley VanderHoeven, jr., F; Connor Strasser, so., D
DeForest co-op: Nick Garnell, sr., F; Joe Brethouwer, so. GK.
Reedsburg co-op: Connor Schyvinck, jr., D.
Sauk Prairie co-op: Nick Mast, so., F.
Waunakee: Steven Pasinato, jr., F.
agate -- Art Kabelowsky