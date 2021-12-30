Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team blanks Milwaukee Marquette in Culver's Cup final

In the Mast brothers, the Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team has one of the state’s most prolific scoring duos.
Senior forward Nick Mast entered Thursday leading the state with 25 goals, while junior forward Luke Mast was third in assists and fourth in overall points.
They again were instrumental Thursday night in leading Sauk Prairie to a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee Marquette in the 12th annual Culver’s Cup boys championship game at Madison Ice Arena.
Senior forward Erik Peterson had two goals and an assist, Luke Mast had a goal and two assists and Nick Mast had two assists for the Eagles (9-2-0).
“It’s, obviously, a huge accomplishment,” Nick Mast said. “We are very excited. We’ve been waiting to get into this tournament for a long time. So, finally to get in and to pull out the championship win is amazing. … I thought we put together three really complete games (in the tournament).
“I thought we played great (Thursday). Both our goaltenders were very solid, our defense was solid, we were moving the puck well and I thought our forecheck was exceptional.”
Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei, who received a birthday gift with the victory, said Nick and Luke Mast play well together.
“They know where each other are,” Lohrei said. “They are both skilled players. They are unselfish players. That makes it easy — we can put pretty much put anyone with them. Nick and Luke don’t care who scores the goals, as long as the play is made. That’s how they rock. They know how to make plays. They are very talented.”
Sauk Prairie sophomore defenseman Karsyn Banta was credited with the opening goal 2 minutes, 41 seconds into the game against Marquette (7-2-0) — off assists from Nick Mast and freshman forward Gunnar Nachreiner.
Luke Mast’s goal gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead with 3:02 left in the first period. Nick Mast and Peterson were credited with assists for Sauk Prairie, which has won six consecutive games.
Peterson then scored twice in the second period, boosting the Eagles’ lead to 4-0.
Peterson scored 7:17 into the second period, with Luke Mast and senior defenseman Hakon Peterson earning assists.
Erik Peterson, off an assist from Luke Mast, then scored a short-handed goal with 7:14 left in the second period.
Junior goaltender Kaden Stracke (10 saves in the first two periods) and junior Brooks McInerney (seven saves in the third period) combined on the shutout for the Eagles. Junior goalie Dedric Pawlak made 25 saves for the Hilltoppers.
“It was a good win for us,” Lohrei said. “That’s a gritty team. It always helps to get on the board right away. We didn’t roll. We had to work for everything we got.”
Sauk Prairie rolled in its first two games at the Culver’s Cup.
Nick Mast had three goals and three assists and Luke Mast added two goals and an assist in the 10-4 victory over the Oshkosh North co-op in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Nick Mast then totaled four goals and three assists, Luke Mast had three goals and four assists and Nachreiner recorded four assists in the Eagles’ 8-0 semifinal victory over Marshfield on Wednesday. Stracke had 19 saves in the shutout.
“We like our team,” Lohrei said. “We like our chemistry. We like our leadership, our senior group. So, hopefully, we’ll have some fun down the road here.”
The Mast brothers have led Sauk Prairie’s offense this season.
Nick Mast said it’s been a team effort, but acknowledged the chemistry he has with his brother.
“We’re brothers, so we’ve always had that bond,” Nick Mast said. “But playing together for a long time has always helped. We sometimes seem to know where we’re going to be.”
Entering Thursday’s game, Luke Mast had 14 goals and 26 assists and Nick Mast had 25 goals and 13 assists, while Hakon Peterson had eight goals and 15 assists.
Luke Mast’s assists total stood third in the state, while Luke Mast’s point total (40) was fourth and Nick Mast’s point total (38) was sixth.
(After Thursday night’s games, Oregon’s Andrew Jicha led the state with 27 goals.)
Marquette moved into the semifinals when first-round opponent Madison Memorial dropped out of the tournament due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.
The Hilltoppers then defeated Monona Grove 5-1 in a semifinal Wednesday night. Jack Ambrose led Marquette with two goals and an assist.