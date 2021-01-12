Sauk Prairie boys hockey team rolls past Reedsburg

PRAIRIE DU SAC — It came as no surprise that the Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team turned in another stingy defensive effort Tuesday night.

Led by sophomore goaltender Kaden Stracke and a defense anchored by junior Hakon Peterson and sophomore Ethan Tranel, the Eagles have been making it difficult for the opposition this season.

Undefeated Sauk Prairie also showed off its offensive firepower, scoring three goals apiece in the second and third periods en route to a 7-1 non-conference victory over the Reedsburg co-op at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena.

“It all starts in our `D’ zone,” said junior Nick Mast, a captain and center for Sauk Prairie. “When we are playing strong there, we have good positioning and it’s one unit. It’s not five individual guys, it’s one unit, and then we play great defense. Then we transition and that fuels our offense.”

Tranel scored two goals and had two assists, sophomore Luke Mast scored twice and had two assists and Nick Mast, Luke’s brother, added four assists for the Eagles (6-0-0).

“We played hard,” Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei said. “We played pretty smart. And it’s Reedsburg. They’ve always been such a strong Badger North team. (Reedsburg) coming in here, our guys got ready for them.”