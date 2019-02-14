Mack Keryluk scored two third-period goals to cap a hat-trick and had two assists as the Verona boys hockey team rolled past McFarland 7-2 in a WIAA regional final Thursday night at Verona Ice Arena.
Keryluk’s first goal came late in the second period, giving the sixth-ranked Wildcats (18-5-2) a 4-0 lead. Kaden Grant delivered 20 saves for Verona.
McFarland (16-6-1) got two late goals from Grant Newcomer.
Sun Prairie 9, Waunakee 4
The visiting Warriors (16-8-0) scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-3 lead, but the Cardinals (20-4-0) scored the next six goals to pull away in a regional final as part of the Madison sectional.
Benett Halbleib scored twice in the third period to complete a hat trick for 10th-ranked Sun Prairie, and Kyle Hagerman had two goals. Drew Christianson scored twice for Waunakee.
Onalaska 10, DeForest 0
In the Onalaska sectional, the host and eighth-ranked Hilltoppers (22-3-0) raced to a 6-0 lead after two periods and coasted past the Norskies (4-19-0). Mason Manglitz scored three goals and Andrew Walz and C.J. Lass had two each for the winners.
Reedsburg co-op 2,
Baraboo/Portage co-op 1
Derek Pawlak and Danny Ely scored to give the host Cheavers (18-4-2) a 2-0 lead after two periods, and though the Thunderbirds (7-17-0) got a late score from Campbell Koseor, the Reedsburg co-op held on to win. Cooper Oakes made 23 saves for the Cheavers.
Sauk Prairie co-op 6,
La Crosse Aquinas co-op 5 (OT)
Riley Jelinek scored in overtime to give the Eagles (14-9-1) a victory over the Avalanche (14-11-0) at the SPARC Ice Arena in Sauk City.
Janesville Craig/Parker 4, Whitefish Bay co-op 0
In the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional, the Bluebirds (11-12-0) blanked the WNS Storm (14-10-0) at the Janesville Ice Arena. Senior Ben Coulter had two short-handed goals and sophomore Cayden Erickson had a goal and assist.
Janesville Craig/Parker will play Waukesha in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Girls
Onalaska co-op 6, Stoughton co-op 2
The Hilltoppers (10-12-1) got two goals and an assist from Kiya Bronston in a victory over the visiting Icebergs (7-15-0) at the Omni Center in Onalaska. Stoughton got goals from Sydney Schipper and Paige Nelson.
Beloit Memorial co-op 6, Baraboo co-op 0
In the Madison sectional, the host Rock County Fury (14-9-2) shut out the Badger Lightning (1-16-0) at Pierce Park.
Gymnastics
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Miah Lemanski won the all-around (35.55 points), taking first in vaulting (9.175) and on balance beam (9.0), to lead Dodge-Point to victory in the five-team conference meet. Dodge-Point scored 131.625 points, followed by River Valley/Barneveld with 128.5 points.
Dodge-Point’s Tessa Bockhop won on uneven bars (8.5). River Valley/Barneveld’s Lorisa Shatrawka won floor exercise (9.4) and was second in all-around (35.475).