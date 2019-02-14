Try 1 month for 99¢

Mack Keryluk scored two third-period goals to cap a hat-trick and had two assists as the Verona boys hockey team rolled past McFarland 7-2 in a WIAA regional final Thursday night at Verona Ice Arena.

Keryluk’s first goal came late in the second period, giving the sixth-ranked Wildcats (18-5-2) a 4-0 lead. Kaden Grant delivered 20 saves for Verona.

McFarland (16-6-1) got two late goals from Grant Newcomer.

Sun Prairie 9, Waunakee 4

The visiting Warriors (16-8-0) scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-3 lead, but the Cardinals (20-4-0) scored the next six goals to pull away in a regional final as part of the Madison sectional.

Benett Halbleib scored twice in the third period to complete a hat trick for 10th-ranked Sun Prairie, and Kyle Hagerman had two goals. Drew Christianson scored twice for Waunakee.

Onalaska 10, DeForest 0

In the Onalaska sectional, the host and eighth-ranked Hilltoppers (22-3-0) raced to a 6-0 lead after two periods and coasted past the Norskies (4-19-0). Mason Manglitz scored three goals and Andrew Walz and C.J. Lass had two each for the winners.

Reedsburg co-op 2,

Baraboo/Portage co-op 1

Derek Pawlak and Danny Ely scored to give the host Cheavers (18-4-2) a 2-0 lead after two periods, and though the Thunderbirds (7-17-0) got a late score from Campbell Koseor, the Reedsburg co-op held on to win. Cooper Oakes made 23 saves for the Cheavers.

Sauk Prairie co-op 6,
La Crosse Aquinas co-op 5 (OT)

Riley Jelinek scored in overtime to give the Eagles (14-9-1) a victory over the Avalanche (14-11-0) at the SPARC Ice Arena in Sauk City.

Janesville Craig/Parker 4, Whitefish Bay co-op 0

In the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional, the Bluebirds (11-12-0) blanked the WNS Storm (14-10-0) at the Janesville Ice Arena. Senior Ben Coulter had two short-handed goals and sophomore Cayden Erickson had a goal and assist.

Janesville Craig/Parker will play Waukesha in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Girls

Onalaska co-op 6, Stoughton co-op 2

The Hilltoppers (10-12-1) got two goals and an assist from Kiya Bronston in a victory over the visiting Icebergs (7-15-0) at the Omni Center in Onalaska. Stoughton got goals from Sydney Schipper and Paige Nelson.

Beloit Memorial co-op 6, Baraboo co-op 0

In the Madison sectional, the host Rock County Fury (14-9-2) shut out the Badger Lightning (1-16-0) at Pierce Park.

Gymnastics
Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Miah Lemanski won the all-around (35.55 points), taking first in vaulting (9.175) and on balance beam (9.0), to lead Dodge-Point to victory in the five-team conference meet. Dodge-Point scored 131.625 points, followed by River Valley/Barneveld with 128.5 points.

Dodge-Point’s Tessa Bockhop won on uneven bars (8.5). River Valley/Barneveld’s Lorisa Shatrawka won floor exercise (9.4) and was second in all-around (35.475).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

